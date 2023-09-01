Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Celebrate '45-Month Anniversary' in Series of Sweet Snaps: ‘Love’

Paris Hilton has found long-lasting love with Carter Reum.

The socialite and "Stars Are Blind" singer, 42, celebrated the latest milestone in her relationship with her husband with a sweet tribute post showing the pair throughout their time as a couple, looking every bit as happy as their wedding day.

Hilton started her Instagram post with a cozy shot of the two laying down in a hammock with Reum’s arms around her as they both smiled. A second photo showed the pair relaxing after a swim with Hilton in a pink water suit sitting in Reum’s lap with her arms around him as he beamed at the camera.

She also shared a snap of the two getting ready for a night out, all glammed up with him in a suit and tie and her in a gown, as they smiled at each other.

Hilton also gave fans a glimpse at some more casual moments too, like the couple cozying up on a sofa in their home with Hilton’s teacup puppy and a shot of Hilton smiling up at her husband on the beach.

"This week was our 45th month anniversary 💗 what should we do for our wedding anniversary on 11/11 this year??,” Hilton asked her followers on Instagram of their nearly four years together, while also hashtagging the word “Love.”

In response, Reum, 42, shared his own sentimental words about what the entrepreneur means to him.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world to be your teammate and best friend ❤️❤️ the sparkle you bring my life is unmatched ✨,” he commented on the post.

Hilton is no stranger to sharing her love on social media. Last month, she celebrated her husband with a video of the pair sharing some romantic moments together set to the tune of Bebe Rexha and David Guetta's track "One in a Million.”

"My one in a million💗," Hilton captioned the post, as she added in the comments section: "😍 I’m so in love with this song @beberexha @davidguetta! On the boat in Greece, listening to it on repeat. The lyrics are so beautiful!🥹🥰."

Her husband also wrote in a comment, "You’re my one in a trillion @parishilton ❤️❤️."

Hilton and Reum first met when they were in their 20s and later reconnected in 2019 thanks to Reum's sister, Halle Hammond, Hilton previously told PEOPLE. She said Hammond “invited us to Thanksgiving and we just had this incredible chemistry. We had our first date and haven't spent a night apart since. It's pretty amazing."

While vacationing on a private island for Hilton's 40th birthday over a year after reconnecting, Reum proposed to the star. The pair then wed in Nov. 2021 during a lavish ceremony and reception at Hilton's late grandfather's former L.A. home.



In January, the couple welcomed son Phoenix Barron via surrogate. Hilton announced his birth on Instagram with a close-up photo of the baby gripping her thumb along with the caption, "You are already loved beyond words 💙.”

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," the new mom told PEOPLE exclusively. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."