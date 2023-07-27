Paris Hilton Says She ‘Can’t Wait’ to Travel with Son Phoenix: He's ‘Great with Flying’ (Exclusive)

The DJ welcomed her first baby in January with husband Carter Reum

By Hannah Sacks
and Natalia Senanayake
Published on July 27, 2023 01:20PM EDT
Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix Turning 6 Months Old: He Is My World
Photo:

Paris Hilton Instagram

Paris Hilton is ready for her son to be her travel buddy!

While chatting with PEOPLE exclusively about her Summer of Sliving Partnership with Hampton by Hilton, the DJ and iconic heiress, 42, opened up about becoming a mom and taking her 6-month-old son Phoenix along for the ride as she travels the world.

While she says that Phoenix is still "so little" and that he "doesn't really travel that often," Hilton reveals that she and husband Carter Reum, 42, recently him to their house in Montana for Easter.

"He's really great with flying on the plane and he is a good traveler," she tells PEOPLE.

The new mom adds she "can't wait until he's a little bigger so I'm able to take him everywhere...I just can't wait for Hawaii, because I can't wait to have him be with all of his cousins."

"My sister and I have been staying at [a hotel] for so many years, and just going on all the water slides and just being kids, so it'll be really a fun experience to now experience that with our own children," she shares.

"So I just can't wait for that trip, with all of the cousins together, that's just going to be so special."

With this summer already in full force, Hilton is collaborating with Hilton hotels, which was founded by her great-grandfather Conrad Nicholson Hilton. In honor of Paris' iconic phrase "Sliving," which is a word of her creation that combines "slay" and "live," the collaboration honors the unique ways to "sliv" your best summer while staying at a Hilton hotel.

paris hilton baby phoenix

instagram/parishilton

“I'm so excited to collaborate with Hampton and the waffle lady, Regina Triche. I love cooking, and we just had so much fun making this strawberry cheesecake waffle together,” Hilton shares with PEOPLE. “It was really cute, and people can get them when they go and stay at the Hampton by Hilton.”

Earlier this month, the singer celebrated her son's 6-month birthday with a sweet shoutout to her "angel baby." In a carousel of pictures posted to her Instagram, she wore a pink heart-print tracksuit and cuddled Phoenix in her lap while he sweetly gazed into his mom’s eyes and became fascinated by the decor surrounding him.

“This Barbie is a Mom. 💕👱🏼‍♀️👶🏼💕,” Hilton captioned the snapshots. “My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today.🥰 He is my world and makes my life feel so complete.🥹 Can't wait for all the magical memories we will create together!💫 Mommy loves you so much angel baby😇.”

