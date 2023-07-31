Paris Hilton Has a Barbie Moment in a Sparkly Pink Mini While Leaving Her Brussels Hotel

The heiress was on her way to the Tomorrowland electronic music festival

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 31, 2023 05:30PM EDT
Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum leaving the Hilton Grand Place hotel in Brussels
Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum leaving the Hilton Grand Place hotel in Brussels . Photo:

Best Image / BACKGRID

Paris Hilton is having a Barbie moment.

The socialite left the Hilton Grand Place Hotel in grand fashion with her husband, Carter Reum, while in Brussels on Sunday. Hilton signed autographs while wearing futuristic shades and a sparkly pink peekaboo number with a bejeweled corset, while Reum donned a black "I Sliv'd With Paris Hilton'' T-shirt.

The couple was on their way to Tomorrowland, the world's biggest electronic music festival, where Hilton was set to perform. She later shared photos and videos from the fest, where she hit the stage with Steve Aoki and met a host of fans.

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum leaving the Hilton Grand Place hotel in Brussels on their way to Tomorrowland, the world's biggest electronic music festival where Paris Hilton is set to perform on stage. Belgium, Brussels, July 30, 2023
Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum leaving the Hilton Grand Place hotel in Brussels.

Best Image / BACKGRID

As part of her  Summer of Sliving campaign with Hampton by Hilton, the Paris: The Memoir author and new mom, 42, recently spoke with PEOPLE about her marriage to Reum, also 42.  

“He's just the best — he's so cute,” Paris told PEOPLE. “I feel so lucky to have just such a loving and supportive husband, and he's the most incredible father to our son,” she said of the entrepreneur.

The couple shares son Phoenix, who is 6 months old.

"He has such a big heart and is so kind," she said of Reum, adding that her “heart melts” at the sight of her husband and son together.

The “Nothing in This World” singer also hinted at a cozy vacation the pair has in store for this summer.

“My husband and I are going to go on a boat through Europe and just be together on this beautiful catamaran I love,” she said, adding that Greece and Italy would be ideal destinations.


After their overseas boat trip, the House of Wax actress said she’ll spend the rest of the summer unwinding at their Malibu home.

The pair have been traveling together since before they tied the knot in November 2021. To mark their one-year dating anniversary, they headed to The Hamptons for a wine tasting at the Wölffer Estate Vineyard. And for their one-year wedding anniversary,  the couple celebrated at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi on a private island in the Indian Ocean.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Before her getaway, The Simple Life star launched Summer of Sliving with Hilton hotels — the empire founded by great-grandfather Conrad Nicholson Hilton.

Related Articles
Keke Palmer Debuts Platinum Blonde Look: âThat Time I Went Blondeâ
Keke Palmer Debuts Chic Platinum Blonde Hairstyle: ‘That Time I Went Blonde’
Paris hilton Chihuahua Dog. teacup puppy named PRINCE TOKYO GIZMO
Paris Hilton Reveals Her New Teacup Puppy's Royal Name
Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan
Romeo Beckham Posts Sweet Tribute for Girlfriend Mia Regan: 'Crazy How Lucky I Am'
Sister Wives star Christine Brown takes new fiancÃÂ© David Woolley and some of her Kids to London
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Visits London on Vacation With Her Kids and New Fiancé
Halle Berry, winner of the #SeeHer Award, poses in the press room with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines as they celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Halle Berry Is Completely Carefree While Skateboarding in a Bikini to Celebrate Leo Season
Paris Hilton Reveals the Kardashians Gifted Her Son Phoenix a âGiant Alpacaâ Soft Toy
Paris Hilton Says Her ‘Priorities Have Shifted’ After Baby: ‘Saying No to So Many Things’
The logo of the Paris candidacy for the 2024 Olympic Games
IOC Declines to Give Russia and Belarus Formal Invites to 2024 Olympic Games in Paris
Snoop Dogg Donates $10K to Support Same 93-Year-Old Facing Eviction That Tyler Perry Helped
Snoop Dogg Donates $10K to Support Same 93-Year-Old Woman Facing Eviction That Tyler Perry Helped
Brent Seaman
Florida Man Charged Over $35M Ponzi Scheme Targeting Elderly Church Members
George Clooney and wife Amal are seen at the "Gatto Nero" restaurant in Como Lake.
Amal Clooney Sparkles in Silver During Date Night with Husband George Clooney on Lake Como
Millie Bobby Brown Channels Her 'Ken-energy' in Barbie Pink Makeup Selfie
Millie Bobby Brown Channels Her 'Ken-Energy' in Barbie Pink Makeup Selfie
enus Williams is spotted during a photoshoot for Lacoste in New York City. The American professional tennis player modeled several different outfits on the tennis courts before taking the shoot to the streets.
Venus Williams Poses in Front of a Tennis Court in Pink and Maroon Colored Outfits by Lacoste
Jennifer Lopez goes from diva to Jenny from the block and gets down to business in baggy denim and a white crop top while furniture shopping at Big Daddy's Antiques furniture store in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Abs in a Look That'd Make Jenny From the Block Proud
Kendall Jenner bikini
Kendall Jenner Wears a Teeny-Tiny String Bikini for a Lake Getaway with Friends
German supermodel Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz were captured in a passionate PDA display while enjoying some sightseeing during their romantic holiday.
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Pack On the PDA in Steamy Vacation Photos from the Italian Coast
Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix Turning 6 Months Old: He Is My World
Paris Hilton Says She ‘Can’t Wait’ to Travel with Son Phoenix: He's ‘Great with Flying’ (Exclusive)