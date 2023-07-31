Paris Hilton Has a Barbie Moment in a Sparkly Pink Mini While Leaving Her Brussels Hotel

Paris Hilton is having a Barbie moment.

The socialite left the Hilton Grand Place Hotel in grand fashion with her husband, Carter Reum, while in Brussels on Sunday. Hilton signed autographs while wearing futuristic shades and a sparkly pink peekaboo number with a bejeweled corset, while Reum donned a black "I Sliv'd With Paris Hilton'' T-shirt.

The couple was on their way to Tomorrowland, the world's biggest electronic music festival, where Hilton was set to perform. She later shared photos and videos from the fest, where she hit the stage with Steve Aoki and met a host of fans.



Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum leaving the Hilton Grand Place hotel in Brussels. Best Image / BACKGRID

As part of her Summer of Sliving campaign with Hampton by Hilton, the Paris: The Memoir author and new mom, 42, recently spoke with PEOPLE about her marriage to Reum, also 42.

“He's just the best — he's so cute,” Paris told PEOPLE. “I feel so lucky to have just such a loving and supportive husband, and he's the most incredible father to our son,” she said of the entrepreneur.

The couple shares son Phoenix, who is 6 months old.

"He has such a big heart and is so kind," she said of Reum, adding that her “heart melts” at the sight of her husband and son together.

The “Nothing in This World” singer also hinted at a cozy vacation the pair has in store for this summer.

“My husband and I are going to go on a boat through Europe and just be together on this beautiful catamaran I love,” she said, adding that Greece and Italy would be ideal destinations.



After their overseas boat trip, the House of Wax actress said she’ll spend the rest of the summer unwinding at their Malibu home.

The pair have been traveling together since before they tied the knot in November 2021. To mark their one-year dating anniversary, they headed to The Hamptons for a wine tasting at the Wölffer Estate Vineyard. And for their one-year wedding anniversary, the couple celebrated at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi on a private island in the Indian Ocean.

Before her getaway, The Simple Life star launched Summer of Sliving with Hilton hotels — the empire founded by great-grandfather Conrad Nicholson Hilton.

