Paris Hilton's Baby Son Phoenix Wears Bedazzled Headphones as He Watches Her Rehearse in New Photos

Paris Hilton is sliving the working mom life!

On Wednesday, the new mom, 42, shared photos on Instagram showing husband Carter Reum and their infant son, Phoenix Barron, watching her rehearse ahead of a performance in Los Angeles.

"Baby Phoenix watching me rehearse Stars Are Blind for my big show tonight. 💙 🎧 👶🏼🎤👸🏼💫," she captioned the cute set of photos.

The photos show the entrepreneur, also 42, holding the little one, 5 months, up in the seated position in his arms, with Phoenix wearing blue bedazzled sound-protecting headphones as he kept his eyes on Mom.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In April, Reum joined his wife for an episode of her I Am Paris podcast, where the couple raved about their life as new parents.

Reum asked his wife who she thinks their little guy looks like, to which she replied, "I think he looks like me."

"Thank God," he agreed with a laugh. "I'm hoping he looks like you, he shares both of our brains, is tall like Dada, funny like Dada, and can dance like Mama. What do you think of that combo?"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"That's hot," she replied with a laugh.

"I'm just so in love with him. I just look in his eyes and he's so innocent and I just want to protect him from everything," the new mom said, to which her husband pointed out Phoenix "has her eyes."

"I saw his eyes the other day and having looked into your eyes so many times, I kind of got chills because that's Paris' eyes," he shared.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer noted, "His baby photos look exactly like mine."