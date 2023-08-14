Paris Hilton and Family Spotted Vacationing in Maui After Deadly Wildfires Kill 96

The heiress was seen on the beaches of Hawaii with son Phoenix in arms

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 14, 2023 06:53PM EDT
MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Paris Hilton -- (Photo by: Dan Boczarski/NBC via Getty Images)
Paris Hilton in December 2022. Photo: Dan Boczarski/NBC via Getty

Paris Hilton was seen vacationing on the beaches of Maui, Hawaii, just 30 miles away from the devastated town of Lahaina

The socialite was pictured enjoying a beach day at a resort in Wailea with her husband, Carter Reum, and their son, Phoenix, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Meanwhile, the wildfires that have claimed 96 lives as of Sunday, Aug. 13, making it the deadliest US wildfire in more than 100 years, raged on across the island. 

“It was initially a planned family trip, and she has been traveling to Maui since she was born. She has many friends and family there and it’s a second home for her," a source close to Hilton tells PEOPLE. "Her uncle’s restaurant in Lahaina burned down, so they decided to shorten their trip and go to see their family and help where they could. When they arrived, they gathered supplies, donated to the local shelters and people in need and made significant contributions.”

On Sunday evening, Hilton shared two posts from the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Instagram informing followers on how to donate to those affected by the natural disaster. 

In July, Hilton teased the upcoming trip to Hawaii, telling PEOPLE she couldn't wait until Phoenix was "a little bigger so I'm able to take him everywhere."

"My sister and I have been staying at [a hotel] for so many years, and just going on all the water slides and just being kids, so it'll be really a fun experience to now experience that with our own children," she shared.

"So I just can't wait for that trip, with all of the cousins together. That's just going to be so special."

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Hilton’s appearance in Maui comes just days after the Hawaii Tourism Authority posted a statement urging visitors not to come to Hawaii at this time, and for those vacationing on the island to leave Maui

"In the days and weeks ahead, our collective resources and attention must be focused on the recovery of residents and communities that were forced to evacuate their homes and businesses," the HTA said on Wednesday. "Visitors who have travel plans to West Maui in the coming weeks are encouraged to consider rescheduling their travel plans for a later time."

Jason Momoa, a native Hawaiian, shared multiple posts in support of the people of Maui and Lahaina to Instagram. In one post, the actor urged followers to abstain from traveling to the island. 

“Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now. DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI,” the star captions a Carousel of photos showing the devastation on the island and providing followers resources to help the island. “Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply.” 

Related Articles
Central Park lemonade stand raising money to help friend in Hawaii
8-Year-Old's Central Park Lemonade Stand Raises Money to Help Friend Who Lost Home in Maui Wildfires
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"
Drake Asks Crowd to Not Throw Bras During Show with Son Present: 'Keep This a Little PG’
Hawaii
How to Help Hawaii Wildfire Victims, Including Ways to Donate
Kylie Jenner birthday weekend posts
Kylie Jenner Soaks Up the Sun in Bikini on 26th Birthday Trip: ‘Summer All Year Long’
The American Airlines flight preparing for landing at Chicago O'Hare international airport
American Airlines Plane Drops 15,000 Feet In 3 Minutes: 'It Was Terrifying'
Dwayne Johnson Says He's 'Completely Heartbroken' by Maui Wildfires
Dwayne Johnson Says He's 'Completely Heartbroken' by Hawaii Wildfires as Death Toll Continues to Rise
Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations; An aerial view shows destroyed homes and buildings that burned to the ground around the harbor and Front Street in the historic Lahaina Town in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii
Oprah Winfrey Promises to Make 'Major Donation' to Maui Following Devastating Wildfires
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara Has Girls' Night Out to Celebrate Sister's Birthday amid Joe Manganiello Divorce
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii
Hawaii Fire Death Toll Reaches 93, Becoming Deadliest US Wildfire in More Than 100 Years
Nick Viall and Pregnant Natalie Joy
Nick Viall and Pregnant Natalie Joy Take a Stroll in L.A. After Revealing They’re Expecting a Baby
Mia Tyler Describes Devastation in Maui After Fleeing Vacation
Mia Tyler Describes Devastation in Maui After Fleeing Vacation: 'It Was Way Worse Than What You Saw on the News'
Dave Vogt
Lahaina Man Recounts Race Through a Wall of Fire That Leveled the Hawaiian Tourist Town
King charles Hawai Wildfires
King Charles Expresses 'Sympathy' and 'Prayers' to Those Affected by 'Catastrophic' Hawaii Wildfires
Maui Death Toll Rises
Hawaii Fire Death Toll Rises to 80 as Experts Estimate $1.3 Billion Damage to Residential Property
Jennifer Lopez Summer Vacation in Italy
Jennifer Lopez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Summer Getaway in Italy: Watch
Christina Hall
Christina Hall Reveals Her Parents Evacuated Maui as Hawaii Wildfire Death Toll Rises to 80