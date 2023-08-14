Paris Hilton and Family Spotted Vacationing in Maui After Deadly Wildfires Kill 96

Paris Hilton was seen vacationing on the beaches of Maui, Hawaii, just 30 miles away from the devastated town of Lahaina.

The socialite was pictured enjoying a beach day at a resort in Wailea with her husband, Carter Reum, and their son, Phoenix, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Meanwhile, the wildfires that have claimed 96 lives as of Sunday, Aug. 13, making it the deadliest US wildfire in more than 100 years, raged on across the island.

“It was initially a planned family trip, and she has been traveling to Maui since she was born. She has many friends and family there and it’s a second home for her," a source close to Hilton tells PEOPLE. "Her uncle’s restaurant in Lahaina burned down, so they decided to shorten their trip and go to see their family and help where they could. When they arrived, they gathered supplies, donated to the local shelters and people in need and made significant contributions.”

On Sunday evening, Hilton shared two posts from the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Instagram informing followers on how to donate to those affected by the natural disaster.

In July, Hilton teased the upcoming trip to Hawaii, telling PEOPLE she couldn't wait until Phoenix was "a little bigger so I'm able to take him everywhere."

"My sister and I have been staying at [a hotel] for so many years, and just going on all the water slides and just being kids, so it'll be really a fun experience to now experience that with our own children," she shared.

"So I just can't wait for that trip, with all of the cousins together. That's just going to be so special."

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Hilton’s appearance in Maui comes just days after the Hawaii Tourism Authority posted a statement urging visitors not to come to Hawaii at this time, and for those vacationing on the island to leave Maui.

"In the days and weeks ahead, our collective resources and attention must be focused on the recovery of residents and communities that were forced to evacuate their homes and businesses," the HTA said on Wednesday. "Visitors who have travel plans to West Maui in the coming weeks are encouraged to consider rescheduling their travel plans for a later time."

Jason Momoa, a native Hawaiian, shared multiple posts in support of the people of Maui and Lahaina to Instagram. In one post, the actor urged followers to abstain from traveling to the island.

“Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now. DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI,” the star captions a Carousel of photos showing the devastation on the island and providing followers resources to help the island. “Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply.”

