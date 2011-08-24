1 Trend, 3 Ways: Mini Beaded Necklaces

Zuma Rossdale, Violet Affleck and Frances Batemen are rocking beaded necklaces. Check them out, plus our picks for every budget.

Look who’s breaking out the baby bling! Some of Hollywood’s youngest trendsetters — Frannie Bateman (on Aug 19), Zuma Rossdale (on July 23) and Violet Affleck (on July 1) — are accessorizing their already adorable kid-friendly looks with beautiful beaded necklaces.

Not only are they a perfect way to add some pizazz to your mini-me’s outfits, but there are so many styles available that finding one that suits your tot’s personality shouldn’t be a problem.

Ready to shop? Check out our faves — for any budget — below.



Splurge

Looking for something extra special? This Child’s Salmon Coral Necklace ($150) definitely fits the bill.

Designed at San Francisco’s famous luxury store — Gump’s — the beautiful coral beads are hand-knotted with fine silk thread and held together with a 14K yellow gold clasp.

Affordable

We couldn’t find many boy-friendly options. But if your tyke’s style is similar to Zuma’s, he’ll love rocking Crew Cuts‘ boho-chic Island Necklace ($29.50).

Bargain Buy

Kick off your little fashionista’s jewelry collection with Gymboree‘s Heart Bead Necklace ($11).

She’s guaranteed to go ga ga over the pretty multi-colored beads and polka-dot hearts.