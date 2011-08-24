1 Trend, 3 Ways: Mini Beaded Necklaces

Zuma Rossdale, Violet Affleck and Frances Batemen are rocking beaded necklaces. Check them out, plus our picks for every budget.

By peoplestaff225
Updated August 24, 2011 10:00 AM
Look who’s breaking out the baby bling! Some of Hollywood’s youngest trendsetters — Frannie Bateman (on Aug 19), Zuma Rossdale (on July 23) and Violet Affleck (on July 1) — are accessorizing their already adorable kid-friendly looks with beautiful beaded necklaces.

Not only are they a perfect way to add some pizazz to your mini-me’s outfits, but there are so many styles available that finding one that suits your tot’s personality shouldn’t be a problem.

Ready to shop? Check out our faves — for any budget — below.

Splurge

Looking for something extra special? This Child’s Salmon Coral Necklace ($150) definitely fits the bill.

Designed at San Francisco’s famous luxury store — Gump’s — the beautiful coral beads are hand-knotted with fine silk thread and held together with a 14K yellow gold clasp.

Affordable

We couldn’t find many boy-friendly options. But if your tyke’s style is similar to Zuma’s, he’ll love rocking Crew Cuts‘ boho-chic Island Necklace ($29.50).

Bargain Buy

Kick off your little fashionista’s jewelry collection with Gymboree‘s Heart Bead Necklace ($11).

She’s guaranteed to go ga ga over the pretty multi-colored beads and polka-dot hearts.

— Anya Leon

