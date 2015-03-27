"It's more fun, you know? Make it into a game," the New Girl star joked

Zooey Deschanel Wants the Sex of Her Baby to Be a Surprise

Will Zooey Deschanel be welcoming a new girl or a new boy this summer? She doesn’t know!

“We are going to be surprised. It’s more fun, you know? Make it into a game,” she joked Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! However, the actress and fiancé Jacob Pechenik have found the biggest challenge is getting other people — like their ultrasound techs — to keep the secret.

“You’re like, ‘Don’t tell me, don’t tell me!’ The last time the technician [said], ‘Just so you know, I always use the pronoun he — it’s just my habit.’ She set it up because we were paranoid. Most people want to find out!”

Image zoom



YouTube



The New Girl star, 35, isn’t the only Deschanel expected — her sister and fellow actress Emily Deschanel is pregnant with her second child.

Deschanel said it’s fun sharing this experience with the Bones star, but that pregnancy does have a few food-related downsides.

“You can’t have sushi. You can’t have cheese that tastes good,” she told host Jimmy Kimmel. “You can have a little bit [of coffee] but I would have four cups a day and now I can have half a cup, which is a joke. It’s a total joke! No alcohol, I miss that – I like wine.”