Zooey Deschanel Posts Rare Picture of Kids as They Hang Out with Her Ex and Jonathan Scott for Father's Day
Zooey Deschanel is showing off her one big happy family!
In honor of Father's Day on Sunday, the New Girl actress posted rare sightings of her kids — son Charlie Wolf, 5, and daughter Elsie Otter, 6 — as they spent time together with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik and current boyfriend, Jonathan Scott.
In the sweet photo, Charlie sat on Pechenik's shoulder while Elsie sat on Scott's. The children's faces, however, were hidden behind red heart emojis.
"So thankful my kids have these two awesome guys in their lives: @jonathanscott and their dad @jacobpechenik," she captioned the Instagram post.
"🙏 ❤️ It's my absolute greatest privilege," Pechenik, 50, replied in the comment section. Meanwhile, Scott, 44, responded to the adorable snapshot by writing, "One big happy family 🥰"
RELATED: Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Reveal their Newly Completed L.A. Home: 'For Us and Our Family'
Deschanel, 42, and her ex Pechenik have joint custody of Charlie and Elsie following their divorce in 2020.
The former couple first met on set of the Bill Murray comedy Rock the Kasbah. They confirmed their engagement in January 2015 and got married that June. Following three and a half years of marriage, they separated on Jan. 8, 2019. Nine months later, Pechenik filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
A week after news of the split broke, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Deschanel and Scott were dating after meeting while appearing on Carpool Karaoke. The pair will celebrate their third anniversary in August.
The musically inclined couple recently returned to the setting of their meet-cute for a new episode (streaming now on AppleTV+).
RELATED: Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Return to Carpool Karaoke
Last Monday, the couple celebrated Scott's parents' 56th wedding anniversary. Scott shared a sweet photo posing with Deschanel and his parents, Jim and Joanne, to his Instagram feed.
"Happy 56th Anniversary!! Challenge accepted! 🥰" he captioned the post, giving the nod to his long-term vision for his relationship with Deschanel. The actress added a celebratory series of heart-eyed emojis in the comments section.