Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik Welcome Son Charlie Wolf

A new boy has arrived!

Zooey Deschanel and husband Jacob Pechenik recently welcomed their second child, son Charlie Wolf Pechenik, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family,” her rep tells PEOPLE.

A separate source tells PEOPLE the little boy arrived last week in Los Angeles.

Charlie joins big sister Elsie Otter, whom the couple welcomed in July 2015 shortly after saying their “I do”s.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in January that the actress, 37, and her producer husband would be giving their daughter a sibling.

“I’ve slowed things down a bit. I think it’s good for your whole self — your creative self, your professional self, and just your soul — to take a little time for yourself and your family,” Deschanel told Redbook for their May 2016 cover story.

She added, “I’ve never really felt like an adult. But I think it’s a huge accomplishment to have a child so maybe I feel like an adult for that reason!”

While it will take some time to determine whether Deschanel’s new son will follow in his sister’s fashionable footsteps, Elsie has carved quite the style path for her new little sibling.

“She’s really obsessed with hats right now,” the actress told Ellen DeGeneres in October. “My mom wears hats a lot and we had dinner with her and as soon as my mom came up, Elsie said ‘Hat! Hat!’ ”

“I think she’s just really proud of herself that she recognizes that,” Deschanel added. “If she walks in my closet, the hats are up on the top shelf, [and she points and says] ‘Haaat!’ [She’s] very excited.”