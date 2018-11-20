Zooey Deschanel's Daughter, 3, Is 'Not Allowed to Have Screen Time' — But She Still Loves Frozen

Elsie loves Elsa!

At the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell, held in Culver City, California, earlier this month, Zooey Deschanel said that even though she doesn’t permit her 3-year-old daughter Elsie Otter to watch movies or TV, the youngster has still found a way to be obsessed with Frozen.

“My 3-year-old loves Frozen. I think that’s a milestone,” the New Girl star joked to PEOPLE when asked if Elsie or her little brother Charlie Wolf, 18 months, had hit any notable milestones as of late.

“She’s really not allowed to have screen time. She’s seen it once or twice on a plane but she just sings the songs all the time,” Deschanel, 38, explained to reporters. “We listen to the songs all the time, we dress up in the costumes. It’s a daily thing.”

After wrapping New Girl earlier this year following a seven-season run, Deschanel now reveals that even though she will be performing in her musical duo She & Him this December for a few shows, she isn’t in a rush to get back into acting until she finds something that really resonates with her.

“I do want to get back out there, but not until I find the right situation. I’m just having such a great time being with my kids because they’re really little and every day is different and exciting and fun,” she told PEOPLE.

Of the wildfires that spread across California earlier this month, Deschanel said she and her family were unaffected but that she is grateful for Baby2Baby for being “always there whenever there’s a disaster, there’s a flood or a fire.”

“That’s what’s so amazing about Baby2Baby,” the Elf star raved of the celebrity-loved charitable organization. “They’re so well organized and they really are able to reach out across the country and help people.”