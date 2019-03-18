Zooey Deschanel Says Her Daughter Loves Putting Together Her Own Outfits — But Hates Jackets

Zooey Deschanel‘s daughter knows what she likes — and what she doesn’t like!

In an interview with PEOPLE, the mother of two, who is one of the 2019 brand ambassadors for Crocs (as well as one of the stars of the shoe brand’s new “Come As You Are” campaign) reveals that her older child Elsie Otter, 3½, is “definitely” developing her own sense of style.

“She likes to put together outfits and she has very distinct opinions on what she will or will not wear,” Deschanel, 39, tells PEOPLE with a laugh. “It’s very sweet to see her say, ‘I like this’ or ‘I don’t like that,’ and express herself in that way.”

As for one clothing item that’s on her “do not wear” list, the New Girl star says that Elsie has taken a strong stance against jackets of any kind — which can make dressing for lower temperatures difficult.

“She doesn’t ever want to wear jackets. So that’s hard in the rain and when it gets cold,” Deschanel explains. “It’s been an unusually cold winter in L.A. and it’s been hard that she just will not wear a jacket. Or a sweater, she won’t wear a sweater even.”

Of course, it’ll be a while before the actress’ son Charlie Wolf, 22 months, starts making his own fashion demands. “He’s a little over 1½ so he’s not really picking his own clothes yet, but he’s very cute,” Deschanel tells PEOPLE.

Despite their varying fashion tastes, both of Deschanel’s children already have their own favorite pairs of Crocs.

“My daughter loves purple. She has purple and pink pairs,” says the She & Him musician, adding that “my little guy has a blue pair that’s really cute.”

And while Deschanel is a big star, her kids aren’t quite aware of that just yet.

“To them, I’m just Mom,” she shares, explaining that she has never shown them any of her work and that she and husband Jacob Pechenik “don’t do the TV thing” with them.

“They don’t really watch TV, anyway,” Deschanel adds. “They don’t watch anything. It’s basically books and coloring books and toys and stuff.”

As for what her kids can’t live without right now, the mother of two says they both “have a little wooden kitchen set that they play with all the time.”

“It’s great,” she adds. “A lot of different companies make them. It’s fun for them to pretend. They love to pretend to make food.”

Deschanel previously opened up about how her daughter is “not allowed to have screen time” but still found a way to get hooked on one of Disney’s most popular animated flicks.

“My 3-year-old loves Frozen,” the 500 Days of Summer actress told PEOPLE at the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala in November.

“She’s seen it once or twice on a plane but she just sings the songs all the time,” Deschanel explained to reporters. “We listen to the songs all the time, we dress up in the costumes. It’s a daily thing.”