Zooey Deschanel Calls Boyfriend Jonathan Scott an 'Amazing Stepdad'

Zooey Deschanel appears to be thinking ahead to her future with her boyfriend Jonathan Scott.

During an interview with reporters at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on Saturday, the New Girl alum gushed over her partner after being asked about her co-parenting experience, calling him "an amazing stepdad."

"I'm a magician, or I'm a clown, I could build stuff," Scott, 44, chimed in on his role as a father figure to Deschanel's two kids — son Charlie Wolf, 5, and daughter Elsie Otter, 7 — whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

"He's really very highly qualified for the job," Deschanel, 42, told reporters at the event to which Scott also added, "pretty good, yeah."

Deschanel and Scott started dating after meeting while appearing on Carpool Karaoke together alongside their famous siblings — Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott, respectively in 2020. This August, the pair celebrated their third anniversary.

During the chat on the red carpet, Deschanel also shared the latest milestone of her daughter Elsie, telling reporters she recently participated "in a little play."

When asked if Deschanel thinks her daughter is following in her footsteps to becoming an actress, she replied, "I don't know. But she liked it. She enjoyed it."

"She's only 7, so she was great," Deschanel said, before Scott added that Elsie "killed" her performance during the play.

The couple was among a slew of celebrities in attendance at the event over the weekend to help raise funds for the nonprofit Baby2Baby in order to allow the organization to continue its work to provide basic essentials to millions of children living in poverty.

Others who showed up during the star-studded evening to support the cause included Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Emma Roberts, Jessica Alba, Olivia Wilde, Mindy Kaling, Leslie Mann, and Sean "Diddy" Combs.

This year, Baby2Baby also honored Kardashian, 42, with the "Giving Tree Award" for her longtime dedication to charity and her commitment to children in need.

Discussing why the SKIMS founder is deserving of the recognition, Deschanel told reporters, "She's done so much for Baby2Baby and I know she's donated so much money and spent so much time and yeah, I think she's done incredible work with them."

Added Scott of Kardashian, "We were fortunate enough to have her on Celebrity IOU… I didn't know what to expect. I don't watch television, and I'm not sure about a lot of what goes on, but she was an incredibly intelligent, really kind, businesswoman, and the person she was giving back to, was very deserving, as well. So I saw a side of her that I'm not used to because I only see what you see in the papers."

As for whether or not the public will get the chance to see the couple working on a future project together, Deschanel shared, "We'll do some little things together, but I think it's better too, if I'm supportive of him and his work, it's not attached to some financial need of mine."

"I prefer that our relationship is just our relationship — that work[ing] relationship doesn't get in the way of a personal relationship and personal relationship doesn't get in the way of work. I always think it's nicer that he can be supportive of me and I can be supportive of him."

"It's fun, sometimes things come up, that are unexpected, where it's a chance for us to do something together and it's really fun," Scott also explained. "Otherwise, I'm the biggest fan of everything she does."

Echoing the same sentiment, Deschanel responded to his comment, "And likewise."