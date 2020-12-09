Pregnant Zonnique Pullins Shares Stunning Maternity Shots, Says She's 'So Ready' for Daughter

Zonnique Pullins tells PEOPLE that she's "looking forward to always having a partner" in her baby girl on the way

Zonnique Pullins is ready for everything motherhood has to offer.

Alongside a set of gorgeous maternity snaps captured by photographer Will Sterling, the daughter of Tameka "Tiny" Harris, who's currently expecting her first child, opens up about her daughter on the way and what she's most looking forward to as a first-time mom.

"I'm honestly just looking forward to always having a partner and something that I can literally say I made that I'll always be proud of and be able to grow with," says the mom-to-be, 24. "And the lessons I'll get to teach and learn all at the same time is a really exciting feeling for me."

Pullins, who is also the stepdaughter of T.I., announced her pregnancy with her boyfriend, rapper Bandhunta Izzy (né Israel James), exclusively through PEOPLE back in August.

She adds of her anticipation, "Also being able to add another loving child to our big family — everyone is just so ready for her to get here, so I'm excited to see where she'll fit in our growing family."

Image zoom Zonnique Pullins | Credit: Will Sterling

Image zoom Zonnique Pullins | Credit: Will Sterling

Pullins is feeling "pretty good" now that she's nearing the end of her pregnancy, telling PEOPLE that while she's "really tired all the time," she "can't complain at all" considering what she expected.

"Compared to stories I've heard growing up and how bad some people carry pregnancy, I have not one complaint about how it has been for me," she says. "I never had morning sickness. I got to work and record a lot of good music during this pregnancy and in the beginning got to travel a little bit, even with the pandemic. ... I didn't even crave anything, honestly. It was like doing what I do every day, with someone riding along with me the entire time."

"I thought I would be eating everything in sight, including some weird cravings, and I remember in the beginning crying because me and my boyfriend ordered pizza and I didn't want any," Pullins adds, laughing. "I was so hurt that usually I would be so happy and I could hardly stand the smell of food, but even that feeling didn't stay for long."

"I would say the most different thing would be how you have to go into doctor visits alone because of COVID, and I'm sure labor will be nothing like I expected because of it, as well," she continues.

Image zoom Zonnique Pullins | Credit: Will Sterling

Pullins — whose hair was done by Jodie Rowlands and makeup by Latasha Wright for her maternity shoot — tells PEOPLE that she "let my stylist Jeremy [Haynes] put everything together," telling him only that she "wanted something classy and timeless that I would always like to look at and could hang up in my house."

"He also knows me well and knows I'm a pretty simple girl, so I trusted him to bring something really nice to life," she adds. And the results were beyond "anything [she] could've imagined."

"I'm in love with how my pictures came out," Pullins says. "I was really excited to take pictures because I thought I may never get any. ... I did them pretty late in my pregnancy and I was a little scared my baby may come before I got any because I kept putting it off and just wasn't motivated to get a photo shoot together, but it all came together."