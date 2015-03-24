The actress posted a photo of her sons, Cy and Bowie

Zoë Saldana finally revealed a sweet pic of her newborns — or, at least, their bottom halves!

The new mom, 36, enjoyed a lazy Sunday with her 4-month-old twins, posting a photo on her Instagram of the two boys’ behinds.

“Lazy Sunday with our tooshie boys watching #Annie,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actress captioned the shot.

The actress, who welcomed sons Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldana in November, only captured their onesie-wearing backsides and mini printed socks: The private star has yet to reveal their faces.

Saldana stayed mum during the start of her pregnancy, letting her growing baby bump do all the talking last year.

That’s not all the mama has managed to keep out of the spotlight. The Avatar actress kept her super secret London wedding with Italian artist Marco Perego, 36, under wraps in the summer of 2013.

