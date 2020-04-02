Zoë Saldana Shares Candid Video of Her Husband Trying to Mediate a Fight Between Their Twin Boys

Image zoom Zoë Saldana/Instagram

Zoë Saldana is getting candid about what’s it like being a parent to three boys.

On Wednesday, the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 41, shared a video of her husband Marco Perego trying to mediate a fight between their twin boys, Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, 5, during a soccer game in their backyard.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, the two youngsters appear to be arguing over who gets the ball as Perego, 41, steps in to break up the dispute. After Perego tells his sons to put the ball down on the ground, little Cy and Bowie share a sweet embrace before bursting into a fit of giggles.

In the caption of her post, Saldana referenced a previous The Ellen DeGeneres Show interview with Will Ferrell, in which the actor — who is a father to three boys — said that “all parenting rules go out the window” when it comes to dealing with sons.

“It’s fun as hell, at all times- every waking minute of your day is spent trying to talk someone from beating someone else, or burning the house down, or flashing a neighbor, or smelling someone else’s butt,” she wrote. “I swear I’m not feeling sorry for my husband and I, it’s just that being stuck at home with these cubs makes me appreciate work! #help #twins #boys.”

RELATED: Zoe Saldana Says She Has No Kid-Free Rooms in her Home, Despite 3 ‘Jumping, Ripping, Biting’ Boys

Saldana has been documenting her home life on social media as they practice social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

On March 14, during what she called “Day 3 of hibernation,” the mom shared that her youngest son Zen Anton Hilario, 3, had learned how to write his name.

“Home school with the boys and having a healthy lunch. Zen writing his name for the first time!!!!” she wrote on her Instagram, sharing photos of the art her kids made while at home. “These moments feel disjointed for us all. I hope you are taking your time and are having much need self-care.”

On Sunday, she shared an adorable video of Zen helping out with the dishes, captioning the cute clip, “#homemade #stayhome #helper.”

RELATED: Why Mom of Three Zoe Saldana Is Done Having Kids for Now: It ‘Feels a Bit Irresponsible’

While life with three young sons may be a little chaotic at times, Saldana wouldn’t trade it for the world.

In January, she told PEOPLE and other reporters that she’s not going to go out of her way to for a girl to complete their family.

“The third one was supposed to be [a daughter] and then my husband just doesn’t give any girls,” Saldana joked at the Cadillac Oscar Celebration event. “I would have been great as a mother of daughters, but the universe, in its irony, and how I became a mom of three boys in the post-#MeToo movement [means] I’m accepting the challenge.”

Image zoom Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Teaching her sons not to conform to gender stereotypes, the Avatar actress said it has “been a treat because allowing your boys to be vulnerable and sensible and not just allowing them to fight physically because, ‘Oh, boys will be boys’ — those kinds of terms just don’t exist in our home.”

”‘Daddy’s little girl’ and ‘Mama’s boys,’ we don’t have that,” Saldana added. “My husband is the father and I’m the mother, but we are [both active] participants in the upbringing of [our kids] and that’s really important.”