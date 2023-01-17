Zoe Saldaña Shares Rare Glimpse of All Three Sons in Funny Instagram Video: 'Mom Life'

Zoe Saldaña is giving a closer look at life at home with her three boys.

On Monday, the Avatar star — who typically keeps her sons' faces off of social media — shared a rare video on Instagram featuring all three of her boys as they reenacted a funny scene from Zoolander.

In the clip, Saldaña's sons Cy and Bowie, 8, and Zen, 6, bump into their mom before lip-syncing Owen Wilson's line from the film, "Excuse me, brah."

Saldaña then playfully turns around and says Ben Stiller's iconic line, "You're excused...and I'm not your brah."

"POV: reminding my teens they're actually still 6 and 8 😂🧒🏽🧒🏽🧒🏻🫠 #ZoePOV #momlife," Saldaña captioned the silly clip.

Last month, Saldaña chatted with PEOPLE about whether she lets her kids, whom she shares with husband Marco Perego, watch her work.

While her boys are fans of Avatar, "they're not watching it," the actress told PEOPLE at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere in Hollywood. "They're still too young."

"My kids tend to be very vocal about what is appropriate for them and what is inappropriate, and they have just such gentle hearts," said Saldaña.

"But they wanted to walk the red carpet, the blue carpet, and so we told them, 'No. You can walk a blue carpet with us when you're old enough to watch the movie.' "

The actress previously opened up to PEOPLE about why she and Perego usually keep their kids out of the spotlight.

"Marco and I have a great deal of respect for the privacy of our kids, they're dependent on us so they're not in a position to make choices for themselves," said Saldaña.

"We have to choose for them and part of that is giving them the anonymity that they need so that they can feel safe and not aware of anything around them. When cameras are in their faces, it would probably be traumatizing for a child who has yet to understand what's going on. This is the path that we've chosen, we have to wait for their choices to be heard so in the meantime, we need to protect their environment and we're all about that."