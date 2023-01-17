Zoe Saldaña Shares Rare Glimpse of All Three Sons in Funny Instagram Video: 'Mom Life'

The actress shares sons Cy and Bowie, 8, and Zen, 6, with husband Marco Perego

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 17, 2023 04:36 PM
Zoe Saldana kids
Photo: Zoe Saldana/instagram

Zoe Saldaña is giving a closer look at life at home with her three boys.

On Monday, the Avatar star — who typically keeps her sons' faces off of social media — shared a rare video on Instagram featuring all three of her boys as they reenacted a funny scene from Zoolander.

In the clip, Saldaña's sons Cy and Bowie, 8, and Zen, 6, bump into their mom before lip-syncing Owen Wilson's line from the film, "Excuse me, brah."

Saldaña then playfully turns around and says Ben Stiller's iconic line, "You're excused...and I'm not your brah."

"POV: reminding my teens they're actually still 6 and 8 😂🧒🏽🧒🏽🧒🏻🫠 #ZoePOV #momlife," Saldaña captioned the silly clip.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Saldaña chatted with PEOPLE about whether she lets her kids, whom she shares with husband Marco Perego, watch her work.

While her boys are fans of Avatar, "they're not watching it," the actress told PEOPLE at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere in Hollywood. "They're still too young."

"My kids tend to be very vocal about what is appropriate for them and what is inappropriate, and they have just such gentle hearts," said Saldaña.

"But they wanted to walk the red carpet, the blue carpet, and so we told them, 'No. You can walk a blue carpet with us when you're old enough to watch the movie.' "

The actress previously opened up to PEOPLE about why she and Perego usually keep their kids out of the spotlight.

"Marco and I have a great deal of respect for the privacy of our kids, they're dependent on us so they're not in a position to make choices for themselves," said Saldaña.

"We have to choose for them and part of that is giving them the anonymity that they need so that they can feel safe and not aware of anything around them. When cameras are in their faces, it would probably be traumatizing for a child who has yet to understand what's going on. This is the path that we've chosen, we have to wait for their choices to be heard so in the meantime, we need to protect their environment and we're all about that."

Related Articles
Australian actor Hugh Jackman at the 79 Venice International Film Festival 2022. The son red carpet. Venice (Italy), September 8th, 2022 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Hugh Jackman Shares How His Father's Death and Filming 'The Son' Have Made Him a 'Different Parent'
Tori Spelling Enjoys Cool 'Oldest Kiddos Playdate' at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO with Teens
Tori Spelling Enjoys 'Oldest Kiddos Playdate' Days After Daughter Stella's Hospitalization
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Zoe Kazan attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano Step Out for Critics Choice Awards 2023 After Welcoming Baby No. 2
Jennifer Lopez Reveals What Twins Max and Emme Were Surprised By Watching Selena for First Time
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why Twins Max and Emme Were Surprised When Watching 'Selena' for First Time
Erika Gifford Shares Photo of Son Frankie Dressed Up Like Late Grandpa Frank Gifford
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Dresses Up Like Late Grandpa Frank Gifford — See the Sweet Photo!
Brittany Mahomes baby sterling
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Videos of Daughter Sterling Playing Mom to Her Baby Doll: Watch
Vanessa Lachey Shares Sweet Photos of Nick Lachey and Brooklyn Ahead of First Daddy-Daughter Dance
Vanessa Lachey Shares Sweet Photos of Nick Lachey and Brooklyn Ahead of First Daddy-Daughter Dance
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attend the Premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); https://www.instagram.com/p/CnaDkxzvTnN/. Camila Alves McConaughey/Instagram
Camila Alves McConaughey Shares Rare Photo of Son Livingston on 10th Birthday: 'What a Blessing'
Meghan McCain daughter prepping for baby
Pregnant Meghan McCain Says She's 'Trying to Prepare' Daughter Liberty for Baby Sister: Photo
Tarek and Heather El Moussa Pose with Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's Son Legendary: 'In Training'
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek Pose with Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's Son: 'In Training'
Joanna Gaines Shares Her Selfie Fail with Daughter After Wind Catches Hold of Their Hair
Joanna Gaines Shares Her Selfie Fail with Daughter Emmie on Windy Day — See the Hilarious Photo!
Amanda Seyfried attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Amanda Seyfried Says Daughter Has 'Stars in Her Eyes' When She Wins Awards: 'They're Shining'
Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party
Kim Kardashian Shares Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party: 'Happy Birthday Chi Chi'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CncafDxJ2Qt/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Family Celebrate Chicago's 5th Birthday: 'Proud to be Your Mom'
Peta Murgatroyd
Peta Murgatroyd Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Maks Chmerkovskiy: 'Best Blessing for Us'
Christina and Joshua Hall
Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'