Zoë Saldana Jokes She Might Need Three Halloween Costumes

Zoë Saldana is all about fake it, ’till you make it — especially when it comes to morning sickness.

On Wednesday, the actress looked pretty in pink when she stepped out in a bubblegum-hued Christian Dior trapeze dress at the Academy’s Opening Night of Hollywood Costume in Los Angeles.

And while long, flowing frocks have been a staple for Saldana, 36, throughout her pregnancy, she encourages other moms to embrace the bump — even if that means masking a few symptoms.

“It’s just wear what feels comfortable. But whatever it is you’re feeling internally, doesn’t mean that you have to look it,” she told PEOPLE.

“If you’re having morning sickness, please don’t dress like a ‘morning sick’ person. Make an effort and look beautiful because it’s a beautiful time.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Saldana has stayed mum about her pregnancy, but now the mom-to-be has double the news to share.

With the countdown to Halloween officially on, the actress — who PEOPLE confirms is expecting twins with husband Marco Perego — is contemplating her costume and admits she’ll likely need more than one.

“I might need three costumes. I might have to make some adjustments,” she told E! News.

— Anya Leon with reporting by Christina Dugan