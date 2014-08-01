4 Looks We're Loving from Zoë Saldana's Press Tour

We're giving her the same five-star ratings for her impeccable bump-friendly frocks.

Zoë Saldana‘s pregnancy style is out of this world.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress has been walking the red carpet for weeks to premiere her new movie. And while critics are already raving about the latest Marvel film, we’re giving her the same five-star ratings for her impeccable bump-friendly frocks.

On July 22, the actress — who has yet to comment on her happy news, which sources confirmed — showed off her svelte shape in a Louis Vuitton floral sheer top, matching embellished skirt and Jimmy Choo Kamelia sandals while still managing to keep her baby belly under cover.

Two days later, Saldana switched up her look by letting her long locks go loose at the movie’s July 24 London premiere. But despite the soft makeup and casual hairstyle, the mom-to-be continued to keep her midsection well hidden in a flirty floral gown by Valentino. The following day, she wore a cream-colored layered dress from Chloé for a photocall.

But then it happened: After we spent weeks coveting her glamorous getups without getting a good glimpse at her belly, Saldana surprised us on Tuesday when she wore a curve-hugging Calvin Klein Collection dress and Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals to ring the New York Stock Exchange opening bell.

Perhaps Saldana was feeling a little playful with all the pregnancy buzz? She even took time out to bump bellies with costar Chris Pratt.

Tell us: Which of Saldana’s pregnancy looks are you really loving?

— Anya Leon