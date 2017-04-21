Mom of three Zoë Saldana took a breather from press for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to play with her twin boys Cy and Bowie, 2

Cut! Zoë Saldana Takes a Break from Guardians of the Galaxy Press Tour for a 'Play Date' with Twin Sons Cy and Bowie

A mother’s job is never finished, but at least lots of parts of it involve some good-old-fashioned fun.

Smack dab in the middle of press for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, mom of three Zoë Saldana took a little time to hang out on the floor with her twin sons Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, 2.

“Taking a break for a play date 💚 #bts #gotgv2 #pressday,” the 38-year-old actress captioned her accompanying Instagram shot.

Saldana and husband Marco Perego, an Italian artist, are also parents to son Zen, whose birth the mom of three announced in February.

Speaking to Extra on Wednesday, Saldana told Mario Lopez that “three is enough” when it comes to whether she’ll be expanding her brood.

Of her twins, she shared, “They are eating their veggies, they are picking up after their mess, they are going potty more, because we are in middle of potty training.”

What about their opinions of their mom in her green Gamora getup? “When they saw my makeup and everything, I saw the way they all put it together,” Saldana explained. ” ‘Yes, Mama knows the Hulk,’ so I use that.”

The Live By Night star also dished on why she hides her kids’ faces on social media, explaining, “It’s about respecting them.”

“They don’t have the ability to voice how they feel about something, and I would hate to be wrong that I am forcing them and exposing them to something that they didn’t understand,” she said.