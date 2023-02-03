Zoe Saldaña Kisses Son Zen and Thanks Him for Spending a 'Day at Work' With Her — See the Photos!

Zoe Saldaña enjoyed some special solo time with son Zen while working, which she shared photos of on her Instagram Story Thursday

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on February 3, 2023 01:20 PM
Photo: Zoe Saldana/Instagram

Zoe Saldaña is making special moments with her son while navigating working mom life.

The Avatar star, 44, shared sweet photos on her Instagram Story Thursday, where she poses with her son Zen, 6, during "a day at work."

The first photo is a black-and-white shot where she's turned from the camera while holding Zen, who is in the midst of eating something. In the next shot, he walks and looks at the rocky landscape, facing away from the camera.

Another photo shows the Star Trek actress crouched down over her little boy, holding him as they look out over the water.

In a final shot where she kisses her little boy on the cheek, she wrote, "Thank you for keeping me company today❤️."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Zoe Saldana/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Zoe Saldana/Instagram

The mom of three shares Zen and twins sons Cy and Bowie, 8 with husband Marco Perego.

Earlier this month, Saldaña — who typically keeps her sons' faces off of social media — shared a rare video on Instagram featuring all three of her boys as they reenacted a funny scene from Zoolander that's recently been popular on TikTok.

In the clip, Saldaña's sons bump into their mom before they said Owen Wilson's line from the film, "Excuse me, brah."

Saldaña then playfully turned around and said Ben Stiller's iconic line, "You're excused...and I'm not your brah."

Zoe Saldana/Instagram

"POV: reminding my teens they're actually still 6 and 8 😂🧒🏽🧒🏽🧒🏻🫠 #ZoePOV #momlife," Saldaña captioned the silly clip.

The actress previously opened up to PEOPLE about why she and Perego usually keep their kids out of the spotlight.

"Marco and I have a great deal of respect for the privacy of our kids, they're dependent on us so they're not in a position to make choices for themselves," said Saldaña.

"We have to choose for them and part of that is giving them the anonymity that they need so that they can feel safe and not aware of anything around them," she continued. "When cameras are in their faces, it would probably be traumatizing for a child who has yet to understand what's going on."

"This is the path that we've chosen, we have to wait for their choices to be heard, so in the meantime, we need to protect their environment and we're all about that."

