Wow! Zoë Saldana Stuns 10 Weeks After Welcoming Twins

Zoë Saldana is looking twice as nice!

The new mama stepped out to present Star Trek director J.J. Abrams with an award at the 2015 VES Awards in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, marking her first event since welcoming twin boys in November.

While walking on stage, the actress showed off her svelte body after babies in a knee-length black dress, complete with a polka-dot bodice, which she paired with patent leather pumps and cherry red lips.

“I am presenting my friend J.J. Abrams with the #VES #VisionaryAward. So happy for him!!!” she Tweeted before her evening out.

Saldana, 36, and husband Marco Perego welcomed sons Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio on Thanksgiving day. And despite her latest film, The Book of Life, scoring several nominations this awards season, the first-time mom has been happy to spend her nights at home with her now 10-week-old babies.

“It’s looking like popcorn on the couch along milk bottles for the little guys,” she Tweeted of her plans for the Golden Globes in January.