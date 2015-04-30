"Being that I workout (and work) out of the house I'm thinking why not make them a part of some of the things I am doing?" she writes

It might be double the effort, but Zoë Saldana is staying true to her promise.

After making a commitment to reclaim her body after babies, the mom of two gave her followers a glimpse into how she manages to stick to her healthy habits while still keeping her twin boys, Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, entertained.

And between the 5-month-olds becoming more active and their teething troubles, Saldana has been forced to get creative with her kiddie care.

“Being that I workout (and work) out of the house I’m thinking why not make them a part of some of the things I am doing? Especially exercising,” she writes on Facebook.

“It may seem distracting but at the end of the day how else are we going to get things done? Plus, babies find us just as amusing as we find them. Thank God for that.”

In the video clip accompanying her post, Saldana can be seen doing squats with weights while both her boys sit close by in bouncers.

“So sorry if I seem silly, but I’m sure many parents will identify with these little videos,” she says. “And for all of you non parents — this is what you have to look forward too. Not bad, right?!”

Despite her dedication, the road to getting in shape hasn’t been without its bumps. Luckily, Saldana’s husband, Marco Perego, is an incredibly supportive co-pilot in her journey.

“Yesterday we took our friend out for sushi and I swear I ate everything AND the kitchen sink. Right before I started my typical routine of self-loathing Marco looked at me and said ‘Z, it’s ok. Start again tomorrow,’ ” she shares.

“I loved him for that, he reminded me there always tomorrow to make right what you have undone today. I’m also reminded that this is for life and not a temporary fix. So why am I going to add more stress to my life by putting a deadline on my healthy lifestyle.”

The new mama ended her update with a motivational message — both to other parents trying to get in shape and those hating on her new outlook.

“New advice I have for you, don’t make this a comeback. Make it for life,” she explains. “I do not have anything to prove to anyone, I am not obsessed with working out or with being skinny (yes, this is for all the haters that are itching to judge and make this a negative thing).”

She adds, “I am sharing this because I know it will inspire a lot of you to make a change in your life for the better.”

