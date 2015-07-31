The actress showed off her toned tummy just eight months after giving birth to twin boys in a Facebook picture

Zoë Saldana Shows Off Incredible Abs in Gym Selfie: 'Mommies, We Can All Do It'

Zoë Saldana is nearing the end of her journey to return to her pre-baby physique, and she’s excited to show off all her hard work.

“Almost there! It’s been difficult but so rewarding. I feel strong,” Saldana, 37, wrote on Facebook, sharing a workout selfie. “All it takes is determination! Mommies we can all do it, damn it!!!”

In the picture, Saldana shows off her trim stomach just eight months after giving birth to twins.

The Star Trek Beyond star has been sharing progress reports from her fitness regimen through Facebook over the past few months. Between videos and inspirational anecdotes, Saldana encouraged fans to join her in getting into shape.

“Beautiful ladies, thank you for your positive comments,” wrote Saldana in the comments on her photo on Wednesday. “You have no idea the joy and pride I feel when I read your comments saying you feel inspired and want to do it for yourself. Please continue to share, I was inspired by so many mommies around me to get back into shape because they shared their journey with me. We are stronger when we stick together- wishing each other good, cheering each other along.”

Saldana welcomed her sons Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio last Thanksgiving with husband Marco Perego Saldana.

She wed the Italian artist, who opted to take the actress’s last name, in the summer of 2013 in a secret London ceremony.

