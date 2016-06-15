The actress and mother of one talks about the unfair stigmas aimed at breastfeeding

Zoe McLellan: 'I Wish It Wasn't So Awkward' to Nurse in Public

On thenewest episode of PEOPLE’s Mom Talk series, Zoe McLellan gets real about the struggles she faced when trying to nurse her 2½-year-old son Sebastian.

“I didn’t want to hang out for everyone to see because I’m shy about that kind of thing,” McLellan says, noting that regardless of her personal preferences, she’s happy other women can breastfeed openly without worrying about what others think.

“I wish that it wasn’t so awkward in public because it’s such a beautiful thing,” the NCIS: New Orleans actress, 41, adds.

“It is beautiful,” agrees Bordertown actress and new mom Jacqueline Piñol, 37. “There’s judgment if you breastfeed, but then there’s judgment [if you don’t]. It’s like you can’t win, and all you’re trying to do is feed your baby.”

She continues, “It’s really hard to please everybody, and I think we just have to do what we feel is best for us.”

And even though she’s unhappy with how breastfeeding is judged, McLellan has attempted to conform to expectations. But it turns out Sebastian’s comfort was much more important.

“I tried to [use a] cover, but I felt bad — I didn’t want to cover him up,” she says. “He would move his hands and try and get [the cover] out of the way, and I was like, ‘I think I care more about him than my nipple hanging out.’

“I think I really just want him to be able to breathe,” she adds.