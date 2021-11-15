Zoë Kravitz Is 'Getting to Know' Channing Tatum's Daughter Everly, Source Says: 'Only Seems Natural'
Channing Tatum shares 8-year-old daughter Everly with ex Jenna Dewan
Zoë Kravitz is spending time with Channing Tatum's daughter Everly.
Speaking of Kravitz, a source tells PEOPLE that it "only seems natural that she is getting to know Everly," Tatum's 8-year-old daughter whom he shares with ex Jenna Dewan.
"He is a very loving dad," adds the source of Tatum, 41. "He also acts very serious with Zoë."
Last month, a source told PEOPLE that the couple is getting more comfortable being open about their relationship in public.
"They are more relaxed lately," the insider said after the two were photographed holding hands and cuddling as they made their way to lunch in New York City.
"They don't seem to care about hiding their relationship anymore," the source said. "It's obvious that they are very happy."
The pair first sparked dating rumors in January when Kravitz, 32, tapped Tatum to star in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. At the time, an insider told PEOPLE their relationship was strictly platonic. But in August, PEOPLE confirmed the two stars were dating after they were seen enjoying bike rides, museum visits and coffee dates.
Tatum and Kravitz celebrated their first Halloween together last month with matching costumes from Martin Scorsese's classic 1976 film, Taxi Driver. The Big Little Lies actress dressed as Jodie Foster's Iris while the Magic Mike actor channeled Robert De Niro's Travis Bickle.
In September, Tatum and Kravitz both attended the 2021 Met Gala but arrived at the event separately. They were later seen leaving the event together to attend an afterparty where they "did not take their hands off of each other," an insider told PEOPLE.
