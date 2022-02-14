Zoë Kravitz Doesn't 'Feel Pressured to Have Kids by a Certain Time' — 'If I Ever Have Kids'

"This idea of like, you're 30. You're a grown-up. Now you're supposed to have kids and stop having fun, because that's for children — I bought that for a second," Zoë Kravitz told ELLE

Zoë Kravitz is not putting a timetable on having children, should she decide to ever grow her family.

While gracing the cover of the March 2022 issue of ELLE, the 33-year-old actress opened up about parenthood, noting that she feels no pressure to become a mother now or later on.

"We all go from being the baby, where you're like, 'I have so much time.' And then, all of a sudden, your gynecologist is like, 'Want to freeze your eggs?' And I'm like, 'I hadn't even thought about that,' " Kravitz told the outlet.

"But I don't feel pressured to have kids by a certain time, if I ever have kids," she continued. "This idea of like, you're 30. You're a grown-up. Now you're supposed to have kids and stop having fun, because that's for children — I bought that for a second."

Added The Batman star: "It was like, 'I don't go out anymore. I just make roast chickens.' But I still want to go on adventures, have fun nights, and see the sunrise."

Continuing to speak with ELLE, Kravitz said she reminds herself that there is no race to parenthood, and also tells herself that there are so many other things to look forward to in life as well.

"It's been an interesting journey of remembering that there's no finish line that I have to get to by a certain time," she explained. "Playful, mischievous behavior is something I always hope to have, even when I'm 70 years old. The point of being alive is to experience life and play with it. There's still so much fun to be had."

Kravitz also spoke with the publication about how she is happy that her 20s are over and she is now in her 30s.

"I never want to go back. I was a mess. I wasn't making choices based on what felt good to me," she said. "Now we're in an era of, 'What do I actually want?' The good spot right now is taking a minute to say, 'Maybe I should do this differently' and seeing what that feels like."

Kravitz split from husband Karl Glusman in January 2021, which a rep for the star confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE at the time. The Big Little Lies actress and Glusman, 34, who were first linked in October 2016, wed in June 2019 at the Paris home of Kravitz's father, Lenny Kravitz.

Kravitz told ELLE that her divorce from Glusman stemmed more from her learning more about herself.

"Karl's an incredible human being," she said. "It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay. That's the journey I'm on right now."