Zoe Kazan Reveals She Quietly Welcomed Her Second Baby Three Weeks Ago

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano welcomed their second child three weeks ago, the actress confirmed on Monday

Published on November 14, 2022 01:22 PM
Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano attend the Los Angeles premiere for IFC Films 'Wildlife' at ArcLight Hollywood on October 9, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano are parents of two.

The She Said actress and her husband have welcomed their second baby, she confirmed during an appearance on Today Monday while promoting the film.

As Kazan and costar Carey Mulligan wrapped up their chat with Hoda Kotb, the host celebrated the two women as "incredible actresses and incredible moms."

"You just had a baby how long ago?" Kotb asked.

"Three weeks ago, our second child," Kazan replied.

"Oh my gosh, happy to see a family of four. Congratulations to you guys!" Kotb said.

Last month, the actress, 39, put her baby bump on display when walking the red carpet with Dano — with whom she shares a daughter born in 2018 — for Kazan's upcoming film She Said at the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center.

The Big Sick star also showed her bump on the cover of Marie Claire's Power Issue alongside Mulligan and the journalists behind their characters in She Said, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.

Speaking to Marie Claire about balancing motherhood and her work as an actress, Kazan admitted that it can be "really hard to balance your priorities."

"Everyone talks about work-life balance, but it's also really hard to balance your priorities," she shared. "I wanted to be the person who took my daughter to her first day of preschool, and I couldn't do that because I felt like this job, this work was as important as that. And vice versa."

Kazan and Dano first met when they appeared on stage together in the 2007 play, Things We Want, and have been together for over a decade.

The couple has collaborated on multiple projects, including the 2012 film Ruby Sparks. For the film, the couple shared the films leading roles and Kazan wrote the screenplay.

