Zoe Kazan Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Paul Dano — See Her Bump!

The actors welcomed their first baby together in 2018

Published on November 11, 2022
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano attend the red carpet event for "She Said" during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for FLC)
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty for FLC

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano are expanding their family.

The actress is pregnant, expecting her second baby with partner Paul Dano. The couple is already parents to a daughter, whom they welcomed in 2018.

Last month, the actress, 39, put her baby bump on display when walking the red carpet with Dano for Kazan's upcoming film She Said at the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center.

The Big Sick star also shows her bump on the cover of Marie Claire's Power Issue alongside She Said star Carey Mulligan and journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.

Zoe Kazan, Carey Mulligan and Journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey cover Marie Claire’s Power Issue . Photos By: Lauren Dukoff/Marie Claire
Lauren Dukoff/Marie Claire

A representative for Kazan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment while a representative for Dano had no comment.

The birth of the couple's first baby was announced during an appearance on The Tonight Show in October 2018. During the interview, Dano, 38, expressed that their daughter had been born eight weeks prior but did not confirm her exact date of birth.

Host Jimmy Fallon congratulated him for a "beautiful, beautiful little baby" before asking him how he felt about becoming a father for the first time.

Zoe Kazan, Carey Mulligan and Journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey cover Marie Claire’s Power Issue . Photos By: Lauren Dukoff/Marie Claire
Lauren Dukoff/Marie Claire

"I'm so tired and I'm so in love," Dano shared. "It's so extreme. Your heart has gone supernova in one sense. And then we landed from London last week and she cried for like 24 straight hours and you kind of just want to walk through a wall."

Speaking to Marie Claire about balancing motherhood and her work as an actress, Kazan admitted that it can be "really hard to balance your priorities."

"Everyone talks about work-life balance, but it's also really hard to balance your priorities," she shared. "I wanted to be the person who took my daughter to her first day of preschool, and I couldn't do that because I felt like this job, this work was as important as that. And vice versa."

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano attends "The Batman" World Premiere on March 01, 2022 in New York City
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

"I was just really relieved to read a script where that was represented and where I could put that part of myself in there," she added of her work on She Said. "And I felt really bolstered by having [Megan and Jodi] and [their] experiences and Carey [Mulligan] and her experiences. It made me feel not alone."

Kazan and Dano first met when they appeared on stage together in the 2007 play, Things We Want, and have been together for over a decade. The pair have also maintained a relationship on screen.

The couple has collaborated on multiple projects, including the 2012 film Ruby Sparks. For the film, the couple shared the films leading roles and Kazan wrote the screenplay. Dano commented about working with his longtime partner on the film during a 2012 interview with The New York Times.

"For me, the best thing that Zoe did was not write a film about our relationship or write us as characters," Dano said. "Calvin and Ruby are Calvin and Ruby, they're not Paul and Zoe."

