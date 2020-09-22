Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Father of Seven Ziggy Marley Reveals His No. 1 Rule When Playing Uno with His Kids

Ziggy Marley is instilling a healthy competitive spirit in his kids.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've been playing Uno with the kids," says Marley, 51. "I don't let them win, but they are better than me at it. So I don't have to let them win — they're winning without me helping."

He is also honest about when he feels done playing, saying he's not going to "lie to" his kids about when it's time to throw in the towel: "If I'm done, I'm done. I say, 'All right.' I'm not going to be sitting there miserable."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Another way Marley (who's also dad to three adult children — daughters Zuri, 24, and Justice, 28, plus son Daniel, 31 — from previous relationships) and his younger kids are spending time together is making friendly bets here and there, all for the sake of important lessons.

"I was making a bet with my son last night," the musician tells PEOPLE. "He was cooking and I told him, 'Use this pot.' And he said no — we were making eggs — he said, 'No, the eggs are going to stick.' "

"[I said], 'What you want to bet?' And he was like, '$5.' I said, 'Money? I don't want no money — everything of value don't have to be money. You can bet something else besides money; I don't want your money.' "

Dad knows best, as the eggs didn't stick ("I know the pot," quips Marley) — but he "kind of let it go" and didn't hold his son to the bargain.

Image zoom Ziggy Marley Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: This 2-Year-Old Bob Marley Impersonator Is the Cutest

Aside from being inspired by his children for his participation in the new album — which sees him join forces with Sheryl Crow, Ben Harper, Alanis Morissette and more — Marley likes that "it just feels so free and just easy."

"It's like I'm just surfing on an endless wave. It's a beautiful thing," he adds of creating the album.

As for his most recent feeling of pride? The thought of what not only his own children but all of his late father Bob Marley's grandchildren have done in the world.