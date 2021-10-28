Zayn Malik Responds After Report He Struck Gigi Hadid's Mom Yolanda, Wants 'Peaceful' Co-Parenting

Zayn Malik says he made "efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment" and wants to "co-parent" daughter Khai "in a manner in which she deserves" after an alleged "argument" with Yolanda Hadid

Zayn Malik is speaking out after what he calls an "argument" with one of Gigi Hadid's family members.

The 28-year-old singer and the model, 26, share baby Khai, who's now 13 months old.

On Thursday, Malik tweeted a statement, saying while he's typically a private person who wants to "create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in," he chose to speak out because the situation was "'leaked' to the press."

Though he didn't mention the outlet outright, TMZ published a story involving claims that he "struck" Gigi's mom Yolanda Hadid, citing sources. Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the family member Malik is referring to in his statement is Yolanda, 57.

Malik told TMZ in a statement, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid, and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details, and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

Reps for Malik, Gigi and Yolanda did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

In his tweet, Malik said he wants to create "a place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' tp the press," the former One Direction member continued.

He added, "I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

Gigi told Harper's Bazaar earlier this year about her family's dynamics, explaining that Malik usually sided with her mom in discussions. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda is also mom to models Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid, with ex Mohamed Hadid.

"This is not to say that I don't have a heart or Bella doesn't have a brain, but when dealing with family stuff and world issues, my mom calls me the brain and Bella the heart," Gigi said at the time. "My brother is half and half. Whatever the family dinner-table discussion is, Bella will be very emotional and compassionate, and I'm sitting there pulling up charts and infographics, speaking very calmly."

As for where Malik fits in: "At first he was like, 'How do I get a word in edgewise?' But now he is very comfortable. He speaks his mind. When he's in the middle of a family thing and everyone's like, 'Zayn, whose side are you on?' he's charming. He's usually on my mom's side, so he's smart in that sense."

Back in March, Malik said on iHeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning that being a dad is "amazing."

"A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously before she was born and stuff, were like, 'It's a big adjustment, and it's going to be a massive change and stuff,' " he said at the time. "But honestly, she's an amazing baby. It's been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it, I guess. She kind of made it easy for us. She sleeps really well, she loves her milk."