Zayn Malik Says He's Surprised How Quickly He Adjusted to Fatherhood: 'Different Pace of Life'

The singer admits he "didn't expect" to be enjoying parenthood as much as he currently is with "amazing" daughter Khai

Zayn Malik is surprised by how seamlessly he adapted to fatherhood.

The singer, 28, and girlfriend Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child, daughter Khai, in September via a natural home birth (during which the singer helped deliver their baby girl!), and speaking with iHeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning on Wednesday, Malik says being a dad is "amazing."

"Honestly, it's amazing. A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously before she was born and stuff, were like, 'It's a big adjustment, and it's going to be a massive change and stuff,' " he says. "But honestly, she's an amazing baby. It's been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it, I guess. She kind of made it easy for us. She sleeps really well, she loves her milk."

"It's just feeding and changing diapers at the minute. It's wicked. I'm enjoying it, for sure," he adds.

Malik says Hadid, 25, is "good," describing her as a "wicked mom." He says, "Obviously, she's really a big help with everything. She's doing well."

The former One Direction star admits that he "didn't expect to be quite so into" the daddy life, recalling that pre-baby he was always "into myself, doing my own thing." Now, however, he can't get enough of his time with Khai.

"I had time for my relationship and stuff, too, but it was still solely about me," he explains. "The fact that she's been so easy to just adjust to has been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, just doing really relaxing, chill stuff. Just watching kid shows on TV, on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, just rolling around with her and singing to her."

"It's a really different pace of life, but it's been really easy to adjust to, for sure," says Malik. "I think that's the most surprising thing."