Zaya Wade Says She Used to Wear Gabrielle Union's Heels as a Kid: 'Clearly Paid Off'

Zaya Wade's interest in fashion started at an early age.

In an interview with InStyle, the 15-year-old credits stepmom Gabrielle Union for being a major fashion inspiration, sharing that she's had a strong influence on the teen since she was a little girl.

"When I was a kid, I used to take her heels and catwalk in them, which has clearly paid off, but I don't do that anymore," says Wade.

More than fashion, Union, 50, and husband Dwyane Wade, 41, have shared their unwavering support for Zaya since she came out as transgender in 2020. Zaya was granted an official name change and assignment of gender by a Los Angeles county judge last month.

Zaya Wade. Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Appearing on her first-ever magazine cover with DAZED this month, Zaya opened up about having a "giant support system" in her family.

Asked when she feels most empowered, Zaya shared, "When my family surrounds me."

"They are such a giant support system and have always been there for me," she added. "No matter what happens, I feel strongest when I'm with them."

Zaya Wade/instagram

The teenager also shared how she and her family — including siblings Kaavia James, 4, and sons Zaire, 21, and Xavier, 9 — continue to grow together.

"So many big changes have happened over the last couple of years with me, but also just in general. I think it's not my job, but it's my honour to continue and further my family's education and appreciation for the entire LBGTQ+ community as we grow together," she said.

Adding, "As our understanding of acceptance has broadened over the past couple of years, we have made the strides to keep ourselves educated and combat the ignorance."