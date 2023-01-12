Zaya Wade Shares Sweet Family Photo amid Continued Legal Battle Between Parents Over Name Change

Zaya Wade isn't letting family drama stop her from smiling brightly.

The 15-year-old shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday, smiling as she posed between dad Dwyane Wade and older brother Zaire, 20. Stepmom Gabrielle Union smiles next to Wade in the sweet family shot.

"Wades 🫶🏾," she captioned the shot.

In addition to Zaya and Zaire, the former NBA player is also dad to daughter Kaavia James, 4, with Union, and son Xavier Zechariah, 9. Wade is also the guardian of nephew Dahveon Morris, 21.

The family photo comes days after Zaya's mom, Siovaughn Funches-Wade, submitted further evidence in her continued legal battle with Wade over her objection to an initial petition the former Miami Heat star filed in August to legally change Zaya's name.

Funches-Wade asserts that Wade is required to make decisions with her about their two children, while Wade — who gained sole custody of Zaya and Zaire in 2011 — says otherwise.

He publicly responded to Funches-Wade's objection in November on Instagram, where he began a message, writing, "Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address these allegations here, which is a damn shame."

"While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn's attempt to fight Zaya's identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I'm very disappointed that she continuously find[s] ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children," he said.

The father of four noted of Funches-Wade, "So Instead of actually trying to co-parent over the years, she's left her home to see more lawyers and has taken the time to talk to more lawyers since I filed for divorce, than she's left her home to actually see or have truly spoken and LISTENED to Zaya over all these years."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The athlete also explained that he has not yet seen Funches-Wade "make any sacrifice or effort to participate in her children's lives in over a decade."

"Zaya is not that same 3 year child anymore and she's screaming that to the world but most importantly to her Mother!" Wade said. "No one in our house would ever force Zaya or any of our children to do anything against their will, much less force an identity on them."

"This isn't a game for my family and definitely not for Zaya. This is her life," he added. "All the while my wife and our village has been her rock in helping her pick up the pieces after heartbreak after heartbreak."

Zaya Wade. Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Wade concluded, "Siohvaughn has decided to pretty much be an absent parent to Zaya ALL ON HER OWN. ... I will not sit on my hands this time and allow her to make a mockery of my dedication to my family. The high road has run out of real estate. My lawyer will be in contact and best of luck to the 14th lawyer as they try to unravel this book of lies that's been sold to them."

Since coming out as transgender in 2020, Zaya has received unconditional support from both Wade and her stepmother. But Zaya has also talked about the struggles she has faced dealing with online criticism and detrimental beauty advice.

"As a trans person, once I came out, there was a lot of hateful comments about how I should grow my hair out long or fit into a certain version of femininity, even though that's not true at all," Zaya said back in May, during a joint interview with Union for the Dove Self-Esteem Project. "That kind of advice is just trying to break you, but don't let it."