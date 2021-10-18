Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Goes Super Chic in Matching Blazer Set for Red Carpet — See Her Look!
Zaya Wade wore a look from the new Janie and Jack tween collection designed by Richfresh at the fashion presentation in Los Angeles
Zaya Wade looked stylish as ever this weekend as she helped to celebrate children's fashion brand Janie and Jack's newest clothing collection.
On Saturday, Janie and Jack launched their second collection in collaboration with Harlem's Fashion Row, and to help bring the collection to life several stars attended an interactive fashion presentation in Los Angeles including Zaya, 14, and her dad Dwyane Wade.
For the event, Zaya wore a look created by fashion designer Richfresh that featured pieces like the Richfresh Wool Stripe Pocket Blazer, Richfresh Wool Stripe Side Pant and Richfresh The Future Hoodie.
Zaya also paired the look with an orange Brandon Blackwood shoulder purse and a pair of vibrant Nike sneakers.
The Janie and Jack x Harlem's Fashion Row Fall 2021 collection features fun looks in bright, vibrant colors and prints designed by Richfresh and Kimberly Goldson, according to a press release.
The styles range from $10.50 to $99 and are available now on the Janie and Jack website and in stores nationwide.
"When I look at Zaya, I get hope," Dwyane told PEOPLE back in April. "Because I'm like, okay, we raised [our kids] to be authentic."
Dwyane is also dad to son Xavier, 7, whom he shares with an ex, son Zaire, 19, (who, like Zaya, is Wade's from a previous relationship) and Dahveon, Wade's nephew. Wife Gabrielle Union and Wade also have 2-year-old daughter Kaavia James.