Zak Williams and His Wife Olivia June Say Their Baby Girl Is Due 'Any Day Now': 'Can't Wait'

Zak Williams' baby girl is nearly here!

In a sweet Mother's Day post on Instagram earlier this month from his wife Olivia June, 38-year-old Zak — the eldest child of the late Robin Williams — smiled alongside his wife, who showcased her baby bump. She said that their daughter, their second baby together, is due "any day now."

"Had the most wonderful weekend feeling so loved and so supported by my family and friends as a mother!" wrote June in the caption at the time, also posing with their son McLaurin "Mickey" Clement, who turned 2 on May 22. "Thank you to this crazy (almost) 2 year old for making me a mamma. You continue to surprise and delight me on this journey, and I can't wait to meet your baby sister any day now!"

In a Instagram post on May 12, June said she hopes her baby girl will "continue on the legacy of the fierce, smart, ambitious, and creative women that came before her" in her family, sharing photos with her mother and grandmother.

June first announced her pregnancy news on Christmas, sharing a family photo in matching pajamas and debuting her baby bump on Instagram. "We are thrilled to use the excuse of Christmas jammies to announce that @zakpym and I are expecting a baby girl to turn us into a family of four (six if you count our fur children) this May 2021!" she wrote alongside the pics at the time.

Zak married June last October in an intimate ceremony, surrounded by close family and friends at the Paramour Estate in Los Angeles. Williams met June, who is a co-founder of their new company PYM, four years prior when he was going through a tough time following the death of his father in 2014.

"I had the great joy of marrying my best friend @oliviajune today! It went awesome and we couldn't have tied the knot on a better day. #WorldMentalHealthDay," Williams wrote at the time on Twitter alongside a photo of the pair on their happy day.

"Married my best friend and love of my life today. @zakwilliams you were already stuck with me forever, and now it's legally so," June added in her own celebratory message.