Zachery Bryan‘s home is about to get even more improved!

After welcoming three daughters, the longtime actor and his wife of eleven years, Carly, are gearing up to add a son to their family.

“Fourth on the way!” Bryan, 37, exclaimed when Access Live asked about his growing brood on Wednesday. “A boy, finally! I’m excited.”

The former Home Improvement star and his wife are already parents to Jordana Nicole, 2, plus twins Gemma and Taylor, 4.

Zachery Bryan and wife Carly Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The proud dad, who often posts videos and pictures of his kids, regularly shares their milestones on Instagram.

“Ready for their dance recital,” he captioned a sweet photo slideshow of the twins earlier this month. “I’m realizing my babies aren’t babies anymore.”

After welcoming his third child in 2016, Bryan told PEOPLE exclusively, “I remember my adolescent days and always dreaming of girls. Well, my wish came true in a very different way!”

If his kids don’t go into acting or dancing, they might have a future in singing.

Last week, Bryan showed off his daughters’ dance moves in a lively video on Instagram as they belted along to Elton John‘s “I’m Still Standing.”

“Yeah, yeah, yeah … ” the Lost Lane Entertainment founder captioned the adorable clip, adding the hashtags “#danceparty,” “#lastnight” and “#sheelainthebackground.”