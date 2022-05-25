Zach & Tori Roloff Share New Family Photos of Baby Son Josiah: 'We're Really Stoked!'

"We were preparing ourselves for jealous moments or for things to kind of go awry every once in a while," Tori tells PEOPLE in the latest issue. "But they literally haven't. They've both been so affectionate and just in love with Josiah and it's been so much fun to watch."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tori adds that the kids are also super helpful when it comes to their baby brother, who was born three weeks early. "They are slightly obsessed with him and it's adorable," she says. "They're just both very concerned about where he is, what he is doing. They take turns feeding him the bottle and want to bring him blankies and binkies."

Now, after nearly a month with their newest addition, Tori, 31, (who is of average height) and Zach, 32, who was born with achondroplasia (the most common form of dwarfism) are happily settled into life as a family of five.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Roloff baby reveal Roloff baby reveal

Left: Credit: Monique Serra Photography Right: Credit: Monique Serra Photography

"We're really stoked," says Zach adding, "It was awesome watching Tori once again become a mom and just watch her honestly do great and welcome a new baby like no one's business."

As for whether they'll add more kids in the future, Tori says it's unlikely though not totally off the table.

Roloff baby reveal Credit: Monique Serra Photography

"I'd never say never because already I can't believe that those first few days are already over. This one's been more emotional this time just because I went into it with the mindset that this is most likely our last baby," she says.

Tori continues: "It just changes your outlook on the hospital and your time spent there. We've always had the best nurses and doctors. And so it's just sad to think that, 'Oh, we're probably not going to be back in this situation ever. We're done with this part of our life.' And now we get to just enjoy our three babies. Never say never, but I think I'm saying never."