Zach Roloff Tells Dad Matt He and Wife Tori Are Expecting Third Baby with Dwarfism: Watch

When it comes to his grandkids, Matt Roloff's main focus is that they're happy and healthy.

In an exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of Little People, Big World, Zach Roloff shares with his dad Matt that he and wife Tori are expecting a third baby with dwarfism. The couple welcomed son Josiah Luke in April after the filming of the episode.

Josiah was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism. The couple's other children, son Jackson Kyle, 5, and daughter Lilah Ray, 2, as well as dad Zach were also born with achondroplasia while Tori is of average height.

"We got a third dwarf baby on the way," Zach tells his dad while sitting outside with his two kids.

"Confirmed?" asks Matt, to which Zach replies, "Yeah, confirmed. It looks dwarf."

"You're at the timing you can tell that?" questions Matt.

Josiah Luke Roloff 🤍 April 30th, 2022 7lbs 6oz 19 1/2 inches long

"Oh yeah. Big head, short limbs. Just the face, the nose," Zach says of how he can tell if the baby will be born with dwarfism.

"Zach told me that they were having an LP [Little Person] baby," Matt says in a confessional. "I knew that that was a 50/50 [chance] at minimum, it didn't surprise me one bit."

"LP or not, we just want a healthy baby," he adds. "Either way they're going to fit right into the family."

In a previous episode, Tori said she thinks "it would be fun to have an average height baby."

"I think if we have an average height it would be different, just like a different experience," added Zach. "I would imagine having all dwarf siblings just kinda like, 'Hey we're a pack and that's the outside world.' But when you have an average height sibling, [you're like] I wish I was more like my sibling. It changes the dynamic a little bit."

She shared similar sentiments in another episode, adding, "I think it would be kind of interesting just to have one average height kid just to know what that feels like. But I really don't care either way."