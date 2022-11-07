Watch 'LPBW' Star Zach Roloff's Son Get His First Bike as a Gift from Amy Roloff's Husband

Amy Roloff's husband is trying to make memories with her grandchildren.

In a new clip from the upcoming season of Little People, Big World, Tori and Zach Roloff are at the park with son Jackson and Zach's mom, Amy, and the group present the little boy with a big surprise.

"Hey Jackson, Chris has something very special for you," Amy tells the 5-year-old.

Jackson looks up from playing on the jungle gym and sees Amy's husband, Chris Marek, walking over with a bike. He runs over to check it out as Tori and Zach remark on how cool the gift is, with Zach telling him he'll need a helmet.

"Oh great," the kindergartener replies.

"Well, it's just like your scooter," Amy says, with Zach adding, "It's a brand new thing."

Tori Roloff/Instagram

As Jackson gets his helmet on, Amy calls over granddaughter Lilah Ray, 2, and asks Tori if either of the kids have ever had any kind of bike "besides a tricycle."

Tori shakes her head and explains, "They've all been too big."

In a confessional later, Tori and Zach — who are also parents to son Josiah, 6 months — react to Jackson's special gift.

"Jackson, he's very stoic, no reaction. You won't know if he likes something until you get him home, alone, to see how much he talks about it," she explains. "But I think it was really nice that Chris found a bike that fits Jackson without having Jackson there. I'm impressed."

Chris then helps Jackson get on the bike and briefly worries that it may still be a bit too big. Jackson gets his feet on the pedals and can reach as Chris explains to him how to pedal forward and how to pedal back to stop.

Later, a producer asks Jackson if riding a bike was easy or hard. "Riding a bike is easy-peasy," Jackson responds.

TLC

In a later confessional, Zach says "it's great" that Chris is interested in forming a relationship with the kids.

"Chris, I think, is trying to find things to connect with the kids on. He's got the fish tank, he did the bike thing. So it's nice that he takes some interest in the kids and does fun things like that," Zach says. "I think it's great."

Amy and Chris got engaged in September 2019 after three years of dating. Last August, they tied the knot at Roloff Farms — a venue solely owned by Amy's ex-husband, Matt Roloff.