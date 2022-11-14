Zach Roloff Helps Son Jackson Practice for His First Soccer Tournament — Watch the Sweet Clip!

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff's older son, Jackson, prepares for his first DAAA soccer tournament in an exclusive clip

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on November 14, 2022 09:00 AM

Jackson Roloff is ready to make his soccer debut.

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from the upcoming season of Little People, Big World, Tori Roloff cheers on her 5-year-old as he and dad Zach Roloff practice soccer in the family's yard.

Jackson scores a goal against Zach as little sister Lilah Ray, 2, plays with a soccer ball off to the side, near their mom.

In a confessional, Zach asks Jackson to share his favorite sport to play. The kindergartener sweetly replies, "I love playing soccer with my daddy." Later, he says his favorite thing about soccer is "scoring goals."

As Zach and Jackson continue to practice, Zach explains they're getting ready for a Little People of America (LPA) convention in Washington.

"Jackson's gonna play in the soccer tournament in DAAA for the first time," referring to LPA's sports organization, Dwarves Athletic Association of America.

TLC

"Are you going to play soccer? Are you a soccer guy now?" Tori asks her son, who confirms he will be.

"Jackson's going to be able to participate with other kids with dwarfism, so yeah, I'm excited to show my kids that," adds Zach in a confessional.

While the convention will be a first for Lilah and baby Josiah, now 6 months, the couple recalled the first time they took Jackson to one when he was just 2.

"He was too young to know what was going on," Zach says. "I wonder what he's going to think, seeing a bunch of other people who look like Dad walking around. I hope he loves it."

Zach says he and Tori are "on the same page" about getting together with other little people, noting that they want to "give Jackson the chance" to "create those relationships" without "forcing it."

Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CjGPag6rKQ3/
Monique Serra

"This will be my third national that I've been to," Tori adds. "I love LPA. It's a whole week of socializing, which is like my favorite thing to do."

Asking Jackson if he's "going to be good at soccer," Zach teases his son to not "embarrass me"

Admitting he was "super shy" at these conferences until he was "like twenty," Zach says he doesn't think "Jackson's like me."

"I think he'll jump right in, make friends immediately," he says, later adding, "I think Jackson's going to do a lot better than I did."

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday at 9:00 ET/ 8:00 CT on TLC.

