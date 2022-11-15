Zach Roloff Gives Update on How Son Jackson, 5, Is Healing After Surgery: 'It's Tough'

Zach Roloff is opening up about how his son Jackson Kyle is doing a year after having leg surgery.

Jackson, 5, had surgery last November to help correct the bowing in his legs.

Zach, 32, who shares Jackson with wife Tori Roloff, 31, gave fans an update on Jackson's condition earlier this week.

Posting a selfie via Instagram, the Little People, Big World star encouraged his followers to share what was on their mind, writing in the caption, "Just me for a change. Curious what everyone has to say at the moment about anything."

One fan asked, "What is the latest on Jackson's legs? Is he doing good?"

Zach Roloff/instagram

Zach replied, "he's good, it's tough because the screws in his legs help straighten the leg as he grows."

The father of three went on to explain, "Well for him he maybe grows a inch a year so it's tough to see and won't be obvious for awhile. A average person with same surgery you would see the difference a lot quicker".

Along with Jackson, Zach and Tori share son Josiah Luke, 6 months, and daughter Lilah Ray, who turns 3 on Nov. 19. Zach and his three children were born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

Tori Roloff/Instagram

Another follower asked Zach about Lilah, who lives with strabismus. Strabismus is a "misalignment of the eyes, causing one eye to deviate inward (esotropia) toward the nose, or outward (exotropia), while the other eye remains focused," according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

The fan asked if Lilah will undergo surgery for the condition.

Zach responded, "current plan is too wait till Lilah is talking better and can give us better feedback with the tests they do before moving forward"

RELATED VIDEO: Tori Roloff and Husband Zach Welcome Baby Boy a Year After Suffering Pregnancy Loss

Zach and Tori have been candid about their journey into parenthood.

Earlier this month, Tori said she wouldn't change a thing about her family.

Replying to one user who asked whether she wished she could "have the opportunity to know what it's like to raise an average size child," Tori quipped, "Absolutely not"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She added, "I'm Obsessed with the three kids God gave me and I'd have it no other way."

The reality star also responded to a user's question about the "hardest part about being an average size mom of three little people."

"Knowing that I'll never be able to relate to my kids and can only sympathize," she answered.