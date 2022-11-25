Tori Roloff Thanks Husband Zach and Mother-in-Law Amy for Taking Over Holiday After She Gets Sick

"Our thanksgiving didn’t look the way I would’ve liked this year," the mom of three explained in an Instagram caption on Thursday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022 10:05 AM
Tori Roloff Zach Thanksgiving
Photo: Tori Roloff/instagram

Tori Roloff is one grateful mom this Thanksgiving.

The Little People, Big World star, 31, shared photos from the family's first Thanksgiving since welcoming son Josiah, 6 months, admitting the holiday "didn't look the way I would've liked this year" after the mom of three missed out on celebrations due to being sick.

"I was supposed to host thanksgiving dinner with my family at our house, and instead had to cancel," Tori wrote, noting she was "trying so hard not to be emotional about it (especially since this is Josiah's first thanksgiving) because today is about being thankful."

Tori also shares daughter Lilah Ray, who turned 3 last week, and son Jackson, 5, with husband Zach Roloff.

"It was hard looking at others' Instagrams today," she continued. "Especially after I ordered Thai food alone only to have it canceled 45 minutes later… but then I'm reminded that Instagram only shows us small moments, and I have so much to be thankful for."

Tori Roloff Thanks Husband Zach and Mother-in-Law Amy for Taking Over Holiday After She Gets Sick https://www.instagram.com/stories/toriroloff/2978954436516707687/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/toriroloff/2978955163280404424/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/toriroloff/2978988094690633480/
Tori Roloff/instagram

Tori commended Zach for taking care of the family while she's been sick, adding, "He also took our kids to my MILs to have a real thanksgiving dinner and be with family! Zach always thinks of others first and I'm so proud of all the things he's accomplished this year!"

Reflecting on the special year for the family, Tori said she was, "thankful for Josiah joining us safely, and that Jackson and Lilah have been the best big brother and sister duo!"

Sharing more photos on her Instagram Story, Tori posed with a cup of instant noodles but later shared a photo of her three kids celebrating with Zach at mom Amy Roloff's house, reiterating how happy she was that the two pulled through to make sure our kids got a turkey dinner."

Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CjGPag6rKQ3/
Monique Serra

Last month, Tori shared photos from Josiah's first Halloween. One sweet photo showed Jackson, who was dressed in a classic black and yellow firefighter's uniform, making a sly face as he leaned against Zach, who was not in costume. Zach held Josiah, who wore a pumpkin costume, while Tori held Lilah, who was dressed up like a Dalmatian.

Tori also shared a close-up of Josiah on his belly in his costume, looking at the camera.

"Si's 1st Halloween," she wrote, revealing that the infant was struggling with a "double ear infection" but still "rallied" through his first trick-or-treating experience.

Tori Roloff Shares Kid's Classic Costumes on Josiah's First Halloween
Tori Roloff/instagram

In a clip from the upcoming season of Little People, Big World shared with PEOPLE last month, the couple walk in their home with newborn Josiah in his car seat, ready to introduce him to his siblings.

Jackson runs directly for his mom, who instructs him to be "gentle." The kindergartener became excited when he discovered he had a new baby brother.

Lilah walks over to the car seat, focusing on the baby. She briefly walks away before walking back over and continuing to look at him pensively.

"Oh yeah, oh yeah," the 5-year-old chants, jumping around and pumping his fists.

"We thought he was gonna lash out or freak out, everyone was gonna start crying ... but it ended up being fantastic," Zach says of the moment in a confessional.

Related Articles
See the Moment That 'LPBW' 's Zach and Tori Roloff Introduce Jackson and Lilah to Baby Jackson!
See the Moment 'LPBW' 's Zach and Tori Roloff Introduce Jackson and Lilah to Baby Josiah
Tori Roloff Pays Tribute to 'Sweet' Daughter Lilah on Her 3rd Birthday: 'You Are the Best Big Sister Ever'
Tori Roloff Pays Tribute to 'Sweet' Daughter Lilah on Her Third Birthday: 'The Best Big Sister Ever'
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CjGPag6rKQ3/
Tori Roloff on Whether She Wishes She Had Chance to Raise an Average Size Child: 'Absolutely Not'
Tori Roloff Shares Kid's Classic Costumes on Josiah's First Halloween
Tori Roloff Shares Kids' Classic Costumes on Son Josiah's First Halloween in Family Photos
Jackson Roloff Says He Loves 'Playing Soccer with My Daddy' as he and Zach Prep for Tournament
Zach Roloff Helps Son Jackson Practice for His First Soccer Tournament — Watch the Sweet Clip!
Zach Roloff gives update on how son is healing following surgery
Zach Roloff Gives Update on How Son Jackson, 5, Is Healing After Surgery: 'It's Tough'
Little People, Big World Zach
Watch Tori and Zach Roloff Discuss Fears for Son Jackson, 5, as He Discovers Dwarfism Diagnosis
tori roloff
Tori Roloff Shares Photos of Her Kids in Halloween Costumes — Including Josiah as a Baby Chick!
Little people big world, jackson
Watch 'LPBW' Star Zach Roloff's Son Get His First Bike as a Gift from Amy Roloff's Husband
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkW0pb8vb7V/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D toriroloff Verified • Liked by brussakow and others toriroloff's profile picture toriroloff Verified Some how we have a 6 month old and we’re already half way to a year!! 😭 Not going to lie, this month hasn’t been the easiest. Josiah is soooo happy when he’s happy, and soooo not when he’s not. 🤦🏽‍♀️ however, he is so much fun and can light up a room with his smile! Si is lifting himself while doing tummy time! 💪🏼 He is rolling and moving all over the place! 🌀 He loves his siblings and smiles whenever they interact with him! 👦🏻👧🏻 He started solids and honestly has met a good he doesn’t like yet. 🥑🥔🍌🥦🌽 Josiah is reaching for everything! 🙋🏻‍♂️ Josiah still isn’t sleeping through the night consistently but we’re hoping this is the month for that! 🤣 We love you Si guy! 🤍 #josiahlukeroloff #zandtpartyoffive
Tori Roloff Opens Up About Son Josiah as He Turns 6 Months Old: 'Hasn't Been the Easiest'
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CjGPag6rKQ3/
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo
Little People, Big World - New Season First Look - Tori Roloff
'Little People, Big World' Trailer Shows Tori Roloff's 'Major' Surgery as She Welcomes Baby No. 3
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CjGPag6rKQ3/
Tori Roloff Says She's 'Grateful' for Her Family as She Reflects on Her 'Angel Baby's Due Date'
Tori Roloff Treats Daughter Lilah to Her First Tea Party with Both Grandmas
Tori Roloff Handcrafts Daughter Lilah's Dress for 'First Tea Party' with Mom and Grandmas: Photos
Tori Roloff Shares Family Photos from Bowling Night Out with Zach and Their Kids
Tori and Zach Roloff Share Photos from Their First Family Bowling Night: 'Love These People'
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022