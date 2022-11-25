Tori Roloff Thanks Husband Zach and Mother-in-Law Amy for Taking Over Holiday After She Gets Sick

Tori Roloff is one grateful mom this Thanksgiving.

The Little People, Big World star, 31, shared photos from the family's first Thanksgiving since welcoming son Josiah, 6 months, admitting the holiday "didn't look the way I would've liked this year" after the mom of three missed out on celebrations due to being sick.

"I was supposed to host thanksgiving dinner with my family at our house, and instead had to cancel," Tori wrote, noting she was "trying so hard not to be emotional about it (especially since this is Josiah's first thanksgiving) because today is about being thankful."

Tori also shares daughter Lilah Ray, who turned 3 last week, and son Jackson, 5, with husband Zach Roloff.

"It was hard looking at others' Instagrams today," she continued. "Especially after I ordered Thai food alone only to have it canceled 45 minutes later… but then I'm reminded that Instagram only shows us small moments, and I have so much to be thankful for."

Tori Roloff/instagram

Tori commended Zach for taking care of the family while she's been sick, adding, "He also took our kids to my MILs to have a real thanksgiving dinner and be with family! Zach always thinks of others first and I'm so proud of all the things he's accomplished this year!"

Reflecting on the special year for the family, Tori said she was, "thankful for Josiah joining us safely, and that Jackson and Lilah have been the best big brother and sister duo!"

Sharing more photos on her Instagram Story, Tori posed with a cup of instant noodles but later shared a photo of her three kids celebrating with Zach at mom Amy Roloff's house, reiterating how happy she was that the two pulled through to make sure our kids got a turkey dinner."

Monique Serra

Last month, Tori shared photos from Josiah's first Halloween. One sweet photo showed Jackson, who was dressed in a classic black and yellow firefighter's uniform, making a sly face as he leaned against Zach, who was not in costume. Zach held Josiah, who wore a pumpkin costume, while Tori held Lilah, who was dressed up like a Dalmatian.

Tori also shared a close-up of Josiah on his belly in his costume, looking at the camera.

"Si's 1st Halloween," she wrote, revealing that the infant was struggling with a "double ear infection" but still "rallied" through his first trick-or-treating experience.

Tori Roloff/instagram

In a clip from the upcoming season of Little People, Big World shared with PEOPLE last month, the couple walk in their home with newborn Josiah in his car seat, ready to introduce him to his siblings.

Jackson runs directly for his mom, who instructs him to be "gentle." The kindergartener became excited when he discovered he had a new baby brother.

Lilah walks over to the car seat, focusing on the baby. She briefly walks away before walking back over and continuing to look at him pensively.

"Oh yeah, oh yeah," the 5-year-old chants, jumping around and pumping his fists.

"We thought he was gonna lash out or freak out, everyone was gonna start crying ... but it ended up being fantastic," Zach says of the moment in a confessional.