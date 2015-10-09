The actors were expecting their first child, a baby boy, in early November

Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez Lose Their Baby Boy

Michael Tullberg/Getty

Kiele Sanchez has lost her son.

The actress and husband Zach Gilford were expecting their first child, a baby boy, in early November.

“We regretfully confirm that Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez recently lost their child to a late-term miscarriage,” the couple’s rep tells PEOPLE.

“No additional details will be made available. We thank everyone in advance for their sensitivity and discretion during this difficult time.”

Sanchez first confirmed her pregnancy in August while promoting her show Kingdom at the Television Critics Association press tour.

The couple has been married since 2012, and starred together in 2014’s The Purge: Anarchy.

Gilford played Matt Saracen on Friday Night Lights, with Sanchez starring as Nikki on Lost.