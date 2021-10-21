Zach Galifianakis said his two children have not seen The Hangover, and "they shall never know of it"

Zach Galifianakis Says His Sons Don't Know He's an Actor: 'My Kids Think I'm a Librarian'

Zach Galifianakis may have two Emmy wins and plenty of hit films, but to his children, he's simply their dad — and possibly a librarian.

The comedian, 52, told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new movie Ron's Gone Wrong that his kids don't know he's a popular actor. Galifianakis shares two sons, ages four and seven years old, with his wife, Quinn Lundberg.

"My kids think I'm a librarian somewhere. They don't even know," Galifianakis told ET. "They think I'm an assistant librarian somewhere."

The Hangover

As such, Galifianakis' children aren't familiar with one of his most famous works, 2009's The Hangover. When asked by ET if his children have seen the film, Galifianakis replied, "They shall never know of it."

He added, "I'll just deny it. I'll say, 'I don't know what you're talking about. I had nothing to do with that movie.' "

While he'll eventually "get to that point" of showing his children the film, he's avoiding the "tricky" situation for the time being. The actor explained to ET, "You wanna protect their innocence as much as possible. They're just children."

Still, Galifianakis said he's had plenty of parents approach him about their own children's love for The Hangover, an R-rated comedy about three men who wake up in Las Vegas with no memory of the debauchery-filled bachelor party they threw the night before.

"People used to come up to me and be like, 'Oh, my kids love The Hangover,' and I'm like, 'You're a terrible parent,' " he told ET. As for his own sons, "They need to mature a little bit before they see that," Galifianakis added.

Galifianakis is reunited with his Hangover costar Ed Helms for Ron's Gone Wrong, a family-friendly film in which he voices the titular robot and Helms plays the father of a middle-schooler.