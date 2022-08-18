Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz Announce the Birth of Their Baby Boy: 'How Blessed We Are'

Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz are officially parents!

The Philadelphia Eagles tight-end, 31, and his professional soccer player wife, 30, welcomed a baby boy, Madden Matthew. The new parents revealed the news on Instagram, where they each shared the same photo with their sweet newborn and a sign revealing the details of his birth.

Madden was born on Thursday, August 11, weighing 8 lbs., 2 oz and measuring 22 inches long.

"One week with our sweet boy! Madden Matthew Ertz you are so loved," the caption reads. "Beyond grateful to be your Dad. @julieertz and I can't even put into words how blessed we are to be your parents. 🥹👶🏼💙 Hallelujah 🙌🏼."

The U.S. women's national soccer team star first announced that she and Zach were expecting their first child together in April.

"Adding to our starting lineup… Baby Ertz! Psalms 30:11-12," the couple captioned their announcement.

Julie and Zach tied the knot at an outdoor ceremony in March 2017 at the Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara, California. At the time, Julie told PEOPLE that their wedding was a "dream come true."

Last year, the soccer star raved about how Zach had been extremely supportive of her career — especially because he can relate.

"Being married to a professional athlete is a huge blessing because he understands the lifestyle completely," she told PEOPLE in May. "We both know what it takes to reach the top of our sports, so we are always on the same page with our daily routines, and we keep each other disciplined."

Julie added, "We both had to find unique ways to stay in shape while everything was shut down [amid the COVID-19 pandemic], and having someone who has to keep that as a priority made it so much easier to stay on track even with all the obstacles the pandemic brought. We have both experienced a lot in our careers and those experiences help us both support each other when the other one needs it."