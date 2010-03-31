Zach Braff Praises New Mom Sarah Chalke

Now that Scrubs star Sarah Chalke is a first time mom to son Charlie Rhodes, her costar and onscreen husband Zach Braff says “she’s very happy” and hibernating at home with her new little baby.

“She’s doing great and she’s a great mom!” Braff told PEOPLE Tuesday night at the Lexus Darker Side of Green debate in New York City.

“Listen, I met Sarah nine years ago and she was ready to become a mom even then. She’s a very maternal, loving person so we knew the second she left the set of Scrubs … she was ready to become a mom.”

Little Charlie, 3 months, is the first child for Chalke, 33, and her fiancé, lawyer Jamie Afifi. The couple have been engaged since Dec. 2006.

Although the little one is yet to make a public appearance, Braff says the baby is just as beautiful as his mother.

“He’s a really great looking kid,” said the actor. “I have not met him in person yet but I’ve seen lots of emailed photos and he’s adorable and gorgeous.”



As for whether Braff and Chalke will make another appearance on the show, Braff confirms to PEOPLE that the medical sitcom has indeed been cancelled after hinting on his Facebook page last week that the show was ending.

Feeling melancholy about hanging up his scrubs and saying goodbye to his kooky character J.D., Braff said, “I am sad. What can I say? It’s been the greatest time of my life.”

He adds, “It’s been the most fun and the most creative endeavor for me and being able to laugh with my best friends everyday for nine years – I can’t complain about that. But it’s time to move on and start a new chapter and I think everyone agrees on that. It’s just time to move on.”