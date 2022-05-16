Zach and Tori Roloff share three kids together: Jackson, 4, Lilah, 2, and newborn son Josiah, whom they welcomed last month

Zach and Tori Roloff Share Updates on Kids in Exclusive Clip — and Reveal Lilah's First Words!

Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff are giving fans an update on their kids' latest milestones.

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming season of Little People, Big World, Tori and Zach share new details about their children, daughter Lilah Ray, 2, and Jackson Kyle, 4, including some of their recent interests and updates on their health. The clip was filmed before the couple welcomed their third baby, son Josiah Luke, on April 30.

"Lilah, are you doing dance moves? Get it, girl. Our kids like to dance," Tori says as Lilah bops around while walking in the street.

The video then transitions to a confessional featuring the family of four as Zach asks his two kids how old they are.

"One and her's going to be 2," Jackson sweetly responds.

In a confessional with just the parents, Tori shares that Lilah took her first steps on July 4th and she's "all over now."

"She's starting to run now," Tori continues.

"I'm just so shocked at how brave she is," says Zach, as Tori adds, "There's no hesitation either, she's a big walker girl."

The couple also says that their daughter has been talking, though Zach admits "she doesn't say much."

"There's mama, dada, Jackson, Lilah, dog dog," Tori shares, while Zach notes that Lilah "only says that stuff when we ask her."

As for their health, Tori says both kids are "healthy and doing well."

"Lilah still has strabismus, she's still a little cross-eyed without her glasses on," she says. "Jackson has some bowing in his legs that we're checking into with his doctors. But other than that, they're healthy and happy."

The TLC stars welcomed their third baby a little more than a year after the couple suffered a miscarriage at six weeks pregnant.

"Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke!" the parents posted on Instagram earlier this month alongside a video of their newborn napping.

"You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime!" the Roloffs wrote.