Zac Hanson Welcomes Son Quincy Joseph Thoreau with Wife Kate, Jokes That He's 'Freaking Out'

Zac Hanson, the youngest brother in the musical group and the band's drummer, and his wife Kate welcomed their fifth child, son Quincy Joseph Thoreau, on Sunday, he revealed on Instagram.

"I am a little late, but I celebrated #internationalwomensday the best way I know how," Zac, 35, wrote on Tuesday, sharing a photo of his wife holding the newborn as well as a shot of himself jokingly "freaking out" over the baby boy's arrival.

"Marveling at the superpower women are uniquely gifted... as well as freaking out over the fact that I am now responsible to help raise another person," the dad continued. "Quincy Joseph Thoreau Hanson. Born 3/7/21."

The parents announced their pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE in January.

"We're so happy and thankful for the things 2020 got right, especially this little guy coming in March! 💙 Here's to fresh starts and new beginnings," Zac said at the time.

Celebrating Kate's birthday in November, Zac wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie: "Happy birthday 🎉 🎂 to my favorite person in the world @kathrynthanson just as beautiful as the day we met 20 years ago."

Zac and Kate's latest addition is the 15th child among the three brothers in the Hanson band, which also includes Taylor, 37, and Isaac, 40.

Isaac and his wife Nicole have three kids: Nina Odette, 6, James Monroe, 12, and Clarke Everett, 14.