Zac Brown Band's Coy Bowles Releases First Children's Album Early in Response to Coronavirus

Coy Bowles is leveraging his musical talents to help kids feel supported during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Zac Brown Band musician, 41, has decided to release his first children’s album, Music for Tiny Humans, more than a month early “to get the music out to the people when they need it most,” he says in a release obtained by PEOPLE.

“I put more heart and soul and love into this album than anything I’ve ever done professionally,” Bowles says of the project, which includes uplifting tracks like “All in This Together,” “The Sun Shines Everyday” and “Brand New Day,” plus imagination-stoking anthems like “The Dinosaur Dance.”

“Music and story have great power, especially in a time of need,” Bowles shares. “I believe that the positive nature of this music will lift spirits, give hope and provide a release for kids, parents and teachers.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Music for Tiny Humans by Coy Bowles Courtesy Coy Bowles

Image zoom Coy Bowles Jolie Loren Photography

RELATED: Zac Brown Band’s Coy Bowles Pens New Children’s Book (and Shares Dave Grohl’s Greatest Parenting Tip!)

Aside from the early release of his album (for which part of the proceeds “will go to @savethechildren and @musicares to help out kids and musicians in need,” Bowles shared on Instagram), the guitarist has been performing in live shows on Facebook and Instagram at 4 p.m. daily.

The musical, educational episodes are inspired by Bowles’ desire to “immediately jump in and help” parents who are now in an unplanned situation of having to homeschool their children amid shutdowns of educational centers due to the spread of COVID-19.

“I decided that I could support parents and teachers, and enrich children through music, stories, creativity and movement,” says Bowles, who’s dad to daughters Millie Mercy, 2, and Hattie, 3. “These live shows bring a lot of happiness to my days and I love hearing that it’s having a positive impact on families.”

RELATED VIDEO: Matthew Morrison Shares That He Wanted to Create a Children’s Album for His Son

Part of Bowles’ efforts will also include a learning kit for schools, which he’s helping create in conjunction with Lakeshore Learning, according to the release.

“We are all in this together and I want to be a part of the positive influence,” he notes.

Music for Tiny Humans is available to stream Friday.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO and local public health departments, and visit our coronavirus hub.