Clay Cook is a father of two!

The Zac Brown Band musician and his wife Brooke welcomed their second child, son Theron “Teddie” Maine Cook, on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 9:01 p.m., the proud parents both shared on Instagram.

“@thebrookecook & I are thrilled to announce the arrival of Theron Maine Cook,” Cook, 40, captioned a photo of his newborn baby boy wrapped snugly.

Sharing that baby Teddie weighed 7 lbs., 12 oz., and measured 19¾ inches long, the country hitmaker added, “Mama & baby are safe & happy. I’m so lucky in this life.”

Wrote Brooke on her post of the same image, “We couldn’t be happier to welcome the newest love of our lives.”

Brooke shared a heartfelt message alongside a second set of photos, featuring the couple’s 21-month-old son Charles “Charlie” Robert bonding with his new sibling.

“Charlie meeting Teddie today was the most amazing and overwhelming moment I’ve ever experienced,” wrote the new mother of two. “I don’t know why I’m deserving of all this love, but I’m so incredibly thankful.”

Cook captioned a video of their older son dancing to Wham!’s hit “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” while wearing a “Big Bro” shirt, “When you find out that you’re a big brother now.”

Cook and his wife have shared a bevy of baby-bump photographs throughout her pregnancy journey since revealing in January that their second child was on the way.

To reveal the baby’s sex, the couple each posted an image of their older son sitting next to a sign that read, “Try to pick a better sibling for Charlie. You can’t. Because his future BFF has an … ”

Both the musician and Brooke captioned the post with an eggplant emoji.